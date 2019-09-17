Konica Minolta Awarded by the Government of Canada to Deliver Managed Print Services

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) is proud to announce it is one of three vendors who will deliver managed print services, software solutions, and fleet management to the Government of Canada. Konica Minolta technology was selected based on our organization’s capability to meet the Managed Print Services model that Shared Services Canada (SSC) has established for all departments and agencies. Konica Minolta met the stringent security requirements from a facility, product and personnel perspective as part of the evolving IT security requirements for government.



SSC, the government department responsible for delivering digital services to Government of Canada organizations, announced the new agreements with Konica Minolta, Xerox Canada Ltd., and Ricoh Canada Inc. in May. The six-year agreements are collectively worth an estimated $60 million annually. The new agreements aim to simplify and improve service delivery to Government of Canada employees, while ensuring the Government’s digital infrastructure remains secure.

“After an extensive engagement with Shared Services Canada, we’re excited to finally announce our partnership with the Government of Canada,” said Chris Dewart, President and CEO, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “Our print technology offers the most cutting-edge security, hardware, and software available on the market right now, and will serve to optimize the public service’s print operations.”

SSC conducted extensive industry research and engagement. Konica Minolta was shortlisted from the thirty-eight organizations who participated across Canada in the engagement process.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

CONTACT INFORMATION

For NMSO Contract Details:

Catherine McDonell – Government Program Manager

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

1-613-691-3885

Catherine.mcdonell@bt.konicaminolta.ca

For Marketing Press Release Details:

Think2Grow Marketing for Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Brendan Hills, Director of Communications

+1 855-599-3650

PR@think2grow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.