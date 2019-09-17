Sonoco Alloyd Introduces Industry-Leading Five-Year Equipment Warranty

New warranty covers expanded line of sealing equipment, some on display at upcoming PACK EXPO

/EIN News/ -- HARTSVILLE, S.C., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Alloyd, part of Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, is pleased to announce an industry-leading five-year warranty on its Aergo® line of sealing machines for commercial and medical applications. The new limited warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship for a period of five years from the date the equipment was purchased by the original owner. Virtually unprecedented in the industry, the warranty is expected to benefit Sonoco Alloyd customers by reducing total cost of ownership, improving operational efficiencies and increasing profitability.



“We understand how disruptive and costly machine failures can be, which is why we are committed to making machines that last and work as hard as our customers do,” said Sonoco Alloyd Vice President Jim Lassiter. “The five-year warranty provides added value and peace of mind for customers, while at the same time demonstrating the confidence we have in producing the finest, most reliable equipment in the industry.” The Aergo line of packaging machinery features heat, fusion and radio frequency (RF) sealing technology designed with work safety and ease-of-use in mind. To further enhance productivity, effectiveness and application usage, Aergo sealing machines can be scaled up with additional options and proprietary “Quick Change” heat seal tooling.

As the leading provider of high-performance automatic, semi-automatic and reconditioned sealing machines, Sonoco Alloyd offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, concept-to-shelf packaging solutions that are custom-engineered to build brand loyalty, optimize merchandising appeal, protect product integrity and incorporate the attributes end-users want most. The breadth and depth of Sonoco Alloyd’s experience and expertise in manufacturing and retail merchandising crosses several different markets including Cosmetics & Personal Care, Electronic Media & Mobile Devices, School & Office Supplies, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Household & Hardware, Sporting Goods & Toys and Automotive Aftermarkets.

This year at PACK EXPO in Las Vegas, Sonoco Alloyd will be demonstrating its Aergo® 2 Max with PLC and Aergo® 8 packaging machines. The Aergo 2 Max with PLC is a two-station heat sealing machine designed specifically for the rigorous demands of medical packaging applications. It also offers an expanded 20” x 28” seal area to maximize throughput. The Aergo 8, is an eight-station rotary blister packaging machine with our new EasyLock Heat Plate system that streamlines changeovers and minimizes operator exposure to hot/heavy heat plates. Additional information about Sonoco Alloyd’s new five-year warranty on Aergo sealing machines will be made readily available with company representatives on hand to answer questions.

Learn more about Sonoco Alloyd’s full assortment of high-performance packaging machines, innovative merchandising capabilities and industry-leading five-year warranty at PACK EXPO 2019, September 23-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #6106, or by visiting: https://www.sonoco.com/alloyd-machinery

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2019 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2019. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Contact: Brian Risinger +843-383-7509 brian.risinger@sonoco.com



