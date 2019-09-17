MEDIA ADVISORY: ASSISTANT SECRETARY SIMMONS TO SPEAK AT SOLAR POWER INTERNATIONAL

On September 24, 2019 at Solar Power International (SPI), in Salt Lake City, Utah, Daniel R Simmons, the Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy will speak at the General Session at 8:00 a.m. in Ballroom 355, followed by the American-Made Solar Prize demonstration day at 9:30 a.m. in Room 255E, and announce the winners at 5:00 p.m. in the Smart Energy and Microgrid Theater, Booth 5837. In addition, Daniel R Simmons will have media availability at 1:00 p.m. in the SPI media room.

