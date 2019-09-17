Springfield Public Schools Implements TeachPoint Educator Evaluation and Professional Development Tracking Solutions to Support Effective Educator Development

TeachPoint’s Customizable, Integrated Solution Streamlines Evaluation and Professional Development for Administrators, Teachers, and Staff

/EIN News/ -- Springfield, Massachusetts, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeachPoint, a Vector Solutions brand and leading provider of award-winning online educator and staff evaluation and professional development tracking solutions for the K-12 market, today announced that Springfield Public Schools is implementing TeachPoint to support its Springfield Effective Educator Development System (SEEDS). Springfield Public Schools, the second largest district in New England, selected TeachPoint’s integrated evaluation and professional development tracking solutions to replace two existing platforms and to simplify the evaluation and professional development processes for the district’s teachers. Approximately 2,800 licensed educators and administrators will be using the TeachPoint Educator Evaluation solution for the 2019-2020 school year. The district will also use TeachPoint to manage professional development for both its licensed staff and 1,400 classified staff.

Strengthening educator effectiveness by coaching, developing, and evaluating educators based on a clear vision of effective instruction is a critical component of Springfield Public Schools’ commitment to improve learning for its 26,000 students. The district is moving from an evaluation system that was focused on compliance to one that encourages development and continuous improvement, empowers educators, enables more short but frequent observations, and is driven by data and evidence. The TeachPoint Educator Evaluation Solution allows for greater district monitoring and fidelity of the evaluation and professional growth process, supports the collection of evidence online, and facilitates the review and calibration of evaluator feedback. Access to evaluation data and professional development management in a single system also allows administrators to target professional development based on educator needs.

“Our goal for implementing TeachPoint is to provide an intuitive solution that takes the complexities out of the evaluation process for our teachers,” said Michelle Heim Balch, Senior Administrator of Performance and Evaluation for Springfield Public Schools. “The team behind TeachPoint has a deep understanding of our evaluation process, and they have worked closely with us to customize the system to meet our needs. They offered a lot of flexibility to us at the district level. We’re trying to streamline things for our teachers and staff, and I’m confident that we have a solution that will meet everyone’s needs with TeachPoint’s integrated evaluation and PD tracking solution in one.”

“The Springfield Public Schools team is working hard to facilitate an evaluation and professional development process that is simple for administrators and teachers to manage and that supports effective instruction in every classroom,” said Chris Dunn, Vector Solutions Vice President of Product Management. “We are proud to partner with the district to deliver a solution that is aligned to these high-level goals that will positively impact student learning, while also providing tools that are easy for educators and staff at the school-level to use on a daily basis.”

The award-winning TeachPoint Educator Evaluation and Professional Development Tracking Solutions are helping over 3,000 schools and districts across the country easily manage professional growth and performance by: managing all observations, evaluation documents, and evidence online; customizing forms, workflows, and rubrics to meet state and district-specific needs; tracking progress and managing compliance with evaluator dashboards; driving professional development decisions and coaching conversations with actionable reports; and managing and tracking all professional development activities and teacher recertification credits online.

TeachPoint, a Vector Solutions brand, is a leading provider of award-winning online educator and staff evaluation and professional development tracking solutions for the K-12 market. Its customizable solutions help districts across the United States manage professional growth and performance and improve educator effectiveness. Vector Solutions is a leader in eLearning and performance support, providing award-winning SaaS solutions. Its extensive online and mobile learning library exceeds more than 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches over 10 million professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.goteachpoint.com. Follow us on Twitter @GoTeachPoint and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/GoTeachPoint.

