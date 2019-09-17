EYECARROT FILES ANNUAL AND QUARTERLY STATEMENTS

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. (EYC: TSX-V, OTCQB: EYCCF) announces that it filed its annual consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended February 28, 2019, related management discussion and analysis and applicable officer certificates (the "Annual Filings") on August 29, 2019. The Company also filed its interim financial statements for the three months ended May 31, 2019, related management discussion and analysis and applicable officer certificates (the "Interim Filings") on September 13, 2019. The Annual Filings and Interim Filings can be accessed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company is now up to date with its continuous disclosure requirements.

On June 20, 2019, the Company announced that it would not be in a position to file its Annual Filings by the filing deadline of June 28, 2019. On July 2, 2019, at the request of the Company, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), granted the Company a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO"). The MCTO has now been revoked as at September 16, 2019.

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (EYC)

Eyecarrot’s BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor-led home-based activities to better serve and increase the patient’s experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.





Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

