Ear, Nose & Throat Associates Welcomes Dr. Leanna-Marie Robertson

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ear, Nose & Throat Associates, a division of Centers for Advanced ENT Care, is excited to announce that Dr. Leanna-Marie Robertson will be joining our team of physicians.



Dr. Robertson will be providing Allergy and Immunology care for both pediatric and adult patients at our Hunt Valley office beginning October 14, 2019. Her clinical interests include the evaluation and treatment of allergic and non-allergic rhinitis, hives, angioedema, contact dermatitis, eczema, anaphylaxis, asthma, food allergy/intolerance, venom allergy and drug allergy.

“I was initially drawn to pursue a career in Medicine because I loved the idea of working as a mechanic for the human body,” Dr. Robertson explained in response to why she became a physician. “In medical school, I felt the most drawn to Molecular Biology, Genetics and Immunology. Though at that time I had limited knowledge of medical specialties, I realize in retrospect that the very things that initially attracted me to Medicine were in fact the substance of Allergy/Immunology.”

Dr. Robertson received her medical degree from Indiana University, then went on to University Hospitals Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio for residency training. She completed her fellowship training in Allergy/Immunology at The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Ear Nose and Throat Associates is excited to expand our Allergy and Immunology treatment options with the addition of Dr. Robertson and her clinical expertise. She expressed that “the decision to pursue a career in Allergy/Immunology felt innate. The field encompasses everything that motivates me as a physician. I enjoy the strong focus on history taking, problem solving, discovery and building the diagnosis.”



We look forward to continuing to serve Baltimore and surrounding areas as a full-service Otolaryngology and Allergy practice.

