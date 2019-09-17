Tech in Motion Announces CB Technologies Inc. as Best Tech Workplace for Diversity Finalist in 2019 Timmy Awards

Tech in Motion announces top local companies for diversity in tech and opens voting to the public

/EIN News/ -- Orange, CA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech in Motion has chosen CB Technologies as a finalist for this year’s Best Tech Workplace for Diversity category for its annual Timmy Awards, which recognizes the top workplaces for tech professionals. Two Workplace for Diversity awards will be announced at a live ceremony this October. The local community can determine who will be crowned with the Community Favorite award by voting here until September 27th, while the Judge’s Choice winner will be chosen by a panel of expert judges.

The selection criteria for the Best Tech Workplace for Diversity​ is based on the following:

Implementation of diverse hiring and employment practices

Collaboration and inclusive thinking to produce an innovative product

Provision of tools and resources to explore and celebrate differences

“We’re excited to have not one, but two awards recognizing diverse thinking and collaboration this year. Getting the opportunity to celebrate the inclusion, innovation and growth in the community through the Timmy Awards is beyond exciting,” says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, creator of Tech in Motion . “Companies have realized diversity is a necessary ingredient for company creativity and success, and we’re looking forward to recognizing that.”

“I founded CBT in 2001 because I knew I could make a difference. I wanted to apply the best practices I'd learned not just in technology but in managing people too. So I decided to create a company that would offer everyone in technology the opportunity to excel professionally and find optimal work-life balance. After all, I've always believed that happy employees produce happy customers!” says Kelly Ireland, Founder & CEO.

CBT is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and a WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise, and believes in the proponent of diversity and inclusion, especially in technology. As a woman-owned systems integrator, CBT consistently delivers innovation thanks to our first-class engineers, unrivaled client services, and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions.

The complete list of 2019 Timmy Awards finalists can be found here . Aside from Best Tech Workplace for Diversity, the other award categories include: Manager, Startup, and Work Culture. In October, the ceremony will be free and open to the public, consisting of tech demos, entertainment and networking. If interested in learning more or attending, visit the Timmy Awards or the Timmy Awards event page .

About CB Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2001, CB Technologies (CBT) is a premier, woman-owned technology solutions provider with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions for clients across the globe. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class engineers and strategic partnerships with the world's finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Hybrid IT, Asset Intelligence, Analytics and HPC, and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com .

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates , part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of over 190,000 members across 12 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

