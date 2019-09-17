New LogMeIn Central Report Reveals Seven Trends & Threats Facing SMB IT

Research finds implementing RMM solution saves IT professionals ~$50,000 per year

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central by LogMeIn today released its findings of a new global report, “ Uncovering the Latest IT Trends, Threats, & ROI Solutions Deliver ” revealing current market trends, security concerns, and quantification of the value IT solutions deliver. In addition, the report uncovers best practices to keep companies secure and breaks down the average ROI of implementing a Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) solution for small and medium sized businesses.



“Staying ahead of ever-changing security threats is one of the biggest challenges IT teams face today. For a SMB who is tasked to do more with less, relying on solutions that embrace automation and enhance security are absolute necessities,” said John Bennett, SVP & GM of Identity and Access Management at LogMeIn. “For both internal IT teams and MSPs, Central aims to provide IT professionals with the speed, flexibility, and insight needed to increase productivity, reduce IT costs, and mitigate risk.”

The global survey, which polled 500 IT professionals across North America and Europe, found that MSPs are significantly more concerned with internal data breaches and rapidly evolving technology practices, whereas internal IT teams are more concerned with employee behavior/habits. Data from the survey also showed that top security concerns remain consistent year over year with 54 percent of IT professionals ranking malware as their number one security concern, followed by ransomware (46 percent) and employee behavior (44 percent).

Additional highlights from the report include:

IT Professionals are more in control of their endpoint infrastructure than ever before

While the BYOD trend is making the endpoint landscape more complex, IT professionals are keeping up well and becoming more in control of their endpoint infrastructure with only 15 percent not knowing how many endpoint devices are under their management in 2019, compared to 30 percent in 2018.

As risks evolve, so do investment priorities

Over the past few years, security and an emphasis on IT have been evolving focal points for budget needs. IT professionals are prioritizing budget on preventative security measures and on education. Both IT and employee training top the list of budget priorities in 2019, demonstrating the strong shift from a reactive to proactive approach when it comes to company security.

RMM software delivers shocking ROI

Both Internal IT and MSPs are saving between 30 minutes to 4 hours per day in total after implementing an RMM solution for their company. RMM is enabling IT professionals to improve security, better protect their employees/customers, and enhance their teams’ productivity. All in, nearly 75 percent of IT professionals estimate that they are saving at least $50,000 a year from implementing an RMM solution for their company.

To read the complete report, please visit https://www.logmein.com/central/resources/why-central/roi-remote-computer-monitoring

Resources

Survey Methodology

The Uncovering the Latest IT Trends, Threats, & ROI Solutions Deliver survey was commissioned by LogMeIn Central and fielded by Lab42, an independent panel research firm. The responses were generated from a survey of 500 IT professionals at organizations ranging from 1 – 3,000 employees, across a variety of industries in North America and Europe. Survey respondents held a range of IT roles, with 7% at the C-level, 70% at the director or management level, and 23% at the administrator level.

About Central

Part of the LogMeIn Inc. Identity & Access Management portfolio, LogMeIn Central is a pure, cloud-based remote monitoring and management solution enabling IT professionals to effectively monitor, manage, and secure their endpoint infrastructure. Rated the #1 remote access tool for small businesses to manage multiple computers, LogMeIn Central equips every endpoint in your network with premium remote access so you can troubleshoot anytime, anywhere.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:

Lauren Christopherson

press@logmein.com

617-279-2443





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.