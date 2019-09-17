Lucknow Co-operative celebrates 75 years of milestones and growth

/EIN News/ -- LUCKNOW, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Diamond-White Anniversary celebration marks 75 years of success and growth for Lucknow District Co-operative Inc. On Sept. 7, close to 400 members, customers and friends of the co-operative came out to the co-op to enjoy a barbecue dinner, evening entertainment and social time.



The co-operative’s president David Gibson says that Lucknow Co-operative is lucky to have such strong community support. “We thank our customers, members and employees for 75 years of success and we look forward to many more years as part of this great community.”

With steady growth, the co-operative has grown its member base to more than 1800, provided strong patronage returns and continued enhancements in capital investments that ultimately improve efficiencies for its farmer-owners. Upgrades such as the addition of its new 90’ x 140’ Layco declining weight blend fertilizer facility in 2014. The facility handles 11 products into one blend compared to a modest three product-mix with the co-operative’s previous system.

A couple years prior, the co-operative purchased 40 additional acres of land to allow for these types of expansions along with a 7,200 sq. ft. building to use for equipment storage. At that same time, Lucknow Co-op took a bold move and transitioned to a fully integrated accounting system that tracks everything in one system such as field mapping, agronomic planning and custom blending records.

This year the Co-op added a large 60,000 usg propane tank to increase the efficiency of its bulk propane deliveries.

Fast forward to today, Lucknow District Co-operative celebrates its 75th anniversary with a new look to its logo. “We updated our logo giving it a bolder and more modern feel,” says general manager Allan Scott. “We are true to our co-operative roots and principles and our new logo reflects the CO-OP brand prominently in its new look.”

Lucknow District Co-operative Inc., provides its farmer-owners and rural residents of Huron and Bruce Counties with livestock feed, agronomy, energy products and services, consumer goods, including hardware, clothing and lawn and garden; and offers customers AIR MILES® reward miles on qualifying purchases. The co-op has 26 employees and last year achieved sales in excess of $19.5 million returning $500,000 of patronage to its members. The co-operative is a shareholder of GROWMARK, Inc., and markets products and services under the FS brand.

How Lucknow Co-op got started (early beginnings):

On April 8, 1936 the co-operative had its start as an amalgamation of several buying clubs. At that time, the club was shipping livestock and owned a warehouse insured for $500. It purchased a gas engine with money borrowed from the bank to power a hammer mill to mix fertilizer. In 1938, members passed a motion to organize a co-operative. By 1940 there were 100 members and in 1944 (75 years ago), the co-operative was reorganized and named Lucknow District Co-operative.

