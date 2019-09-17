Starkey President Named to Executive Advisory Council for Bush Center

Brandon Sawalich to serve five-year term with George W. Bush Presidential Center

/EIN News/ -- Eden Prairie, Minn., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starkey Hearing Technologies president, Brandon Sawalich, has been named to the George W. Bush Presidential Center’s Executive Advisory Council. The Council is comprised of seasoned leaders in business, public service and non-profit work who lend their expertise to advise and support the Bush Center’s strategic direction. Their work helps the Bush Center further its impact nationally and around the world to address the issues of today and tomorrow.

“As we continue the work inspired by the values and priorities of President and Mrs. Bush, I am proud of the progress that we have made here at the Bush Center. The Executive Advisory Council serves a vital role and Brandon will join a distinguished group of supporters of our important work,” said Kenneth A. Hersh, President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

Sawalich has been a longtime supporter of the Bush Center. He is honored to continue his service in this new role.

“I am humbled by this opportunity. I have a tremendous amount of respect for President Bush,” Sawalich said. “I’m honored to help the Bush Center continue their legacy of service, especially his support for our men and women in uniform. Starkey works tirelessly to provide products and services to veterans suffering from hearing loss. As an American owned company, we proudly support our veterans.”

Members serve a term of five years and may be reappointed to serve additional terms.

About the George W. Bush Presidential Center:

Rooted in the guiding principles of President George W. Bush and Mrs. Laura Bush, the George W. Bush Presidential Center engages communities in the United States and around the world by developing leaders, advancing policy, and taking action to solve today’s most pressing challenges. Through three Impact Centers – Domestic Excellence, Global Leadership, and an Engagement Agenda – the Bush Institute delivers measurable results that save and improve lives. The Bush Center is home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, which is operated by the National Archives and Records Administration, and the George W. Bush Institute, the nonpartisan, public-policy arm of the Bush Center.

The Bush Center is located on the campus of SMU in Dallas, Texas, and also includes a 15-acre park; Café 43, a full-service restaurant; and a Museum Store.

About Starkey Hearing Technologies:

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned and operated

provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 6,000 employees, operates 26+ facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

