3Q Digital Names Rob Murray President

World’s largest independent digital agency recruits veteran CEO to lead the next stage of growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Q Digital, the world’s largest independent digital agency, announced today that Rob Murray, former Global CEO of iProspect, will join as President to lead the agency through its next stage of growth.



Reporting to David Rodnitzky, CEO and Founder of 3Q Digital, Murray will oversee 3Q Digital’s operations in the U.S. and abroad, as the agency continues to grow its offering as well as its geographical footprint. In June, 3Q opened offices in Dublin and Singapore on the heels of a growth investment from PSP Capital and Erie Street Capital.

“Rob’s proven leadership, deep agency experience, and understanding of growth marketing will be of tremendous benefit to our clients, as well as our business,” said David Rodnitzky, CEO, 3Q Digital. “I am thrilled to have Rob on board as we further our vision to deliver on the promise of growth marketing for clients on a global scale.”

Most recently a Senior Advisor with the Boston Consulting Group, Murray has a proven track record of leading teams and businesses through transformational growth. As President and Global CEO of iProspect, Murray led the agency from inception through its transformation into a global performance marketing agency with over 1,700 employees in 55 offices across 40 countries. As President of Skyword, he grew revenue exponentially over a five-year period while implementing new operating models to improve customer delivery and retention. Murray received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

“David and the team have built an amazing company; 3Q’s combined talent base, innovative approach, and client portfolio of world-class brands put the agency in a unique position in the market,” said Murray. “Our opportunity is unlimited as we scale our offering and footprint to bring proven growth marketing methodologies from Silicon Valley to enterprise brand marketers across the globe.”

Murray succeeds Maury Domengeaux, with the business since 2014, who will be transitioning into an advisory role. Under Rodnitzky’s and Domengeaux’s leadership, 3Q has grown to become the world’s largest independent digital agency and has been recognized on Inc.com’s Best Places to Work list (2019) and verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency (2019).

CONTACT: For additional information about 3Q Digital, contact VP of Marketing Hillary Read at Hillary@3QDigital.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.