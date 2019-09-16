Pet Health Tips for an On-the-Go Lifestyle

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) People who lead busy lives often seek convenient and healthy choices when it comes to taking care of their own well-being. For pet parents, a little creativity can make it easy to deliver the same level of care for their beloved pets, even when the pace of life accelerates.



Pet obesity is at an all-time high and pet owners need easy and accessible ways to keep their furry friends healthy, whether they’re on the go with their pets or inside on a busy day trying to keep up with dogs’ and cats’ regular routines. These tips from the experts at Petcurean can help you maximize your schedule for better pet care:

Multi-task with your four-legged friend in tow. If you live in a walkable city, take your pet with you while running errands. Pets are welcome at an increasing number of locations, so plan your jaunt accordingly. If your community is more suitable for driving, you can still consider inviting your dog or “adventure cat” to tag along; the fresh air, change of scenery and companionship can do you both some good.

Make time for time. Your attention is among your pet’s chief needs, so find ways to ensure those cravings for affection and attention get met. It may mean allowing your pup to rest next to you while you tap away on a keyboard or letting your cat perch on the counter while you apply your morning makeup. The key is making sure you work some quality time together into every day.

Find simple feeding options. For humans, a busy day may mean a meal gets pushed back or even missed altogether, but you can curb hunger with a quick snack. Pets thrive on routines and schedules and rely on their owners to take care of meal planning, so finding ways to keep their meals on track is extra important. For more convenient feeding, look for a re-closeable option like Petcurean’s Now Fresh and Go! Solutions wet food recipes, which are available in sustainable, recyclable, BPA-free Tetra Pak cartons with easy-open tear strips. Being 40% more compact than cans, they also take up less space at home or on-the-go. Cooked directly in the package using premium-quality ingredients, the recipes are created with optimal pet nutrition in mind and feature four innovative distinct textures – shredded, minced, stewed and pate – to suit the unique taste preferences of your dog or cat. The food, which can be served as a treat, topper or complete and balanced meal on its own, also better enables combination wet and dry feeding to suit a variety of pet nutrition preferences that can vary by age, breed size and other factors.

Partner with another pet lover. You probably won’t have to look hard to find a friend or neighbor who shares your struggles making time to get your pup the exercise and attention he or she craves. Enlist a dog or cat exercise buddy so you can make arrangements to take turns walking and playing with each other’s pets along with your own.

Get creative to inspire more activity. Indoor cats can be difficult to exercise and provide enough stimulation. However, easy entertainment isn’t hard to find. Next time you’re at the grocery store, grab a bunch of empty boxes and make your own playground. Place some boxes upright and some on their sides, and toss some catnip and favorite toys in the boxes so your cat can exercise and stay entertained jumping in and out for hours.

