LEADER IN HEALTH INFORMATION MANAGEMENT CHOOSES BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Providing Learning Platform for AHIMA

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) has selected Brightspace as their learning platform.

AHIMA is the premier association of health information management professionals, serving over 103,000 professionals across 52 affiliated state associations and around the world.

“Our members are working at the leading edge of health data and information management,” said Amy Mosser Chief Operating Officer at AHIMA. “They count on us to deliver comprehensive professional development and continuing education opportunities. What we needed was a partner to provide and help run our learning management system, so that we can focus on what we do best – offering the highest quality content to our members.”

According to AHIMA, Brightspace offered several advantages over competitor platforms including:

Scalability : AHIMA needed flexibility to grow their number of users, which they anticipate growing from 35,000 to 50,000 by the end of the year.

: AHIMA needed flexibility to grow their number of users, which they anticipate growing from 35,000 to 50,000 by the end of the year. Content Delivery : AHIMA was looking for a vendor-managed LMS to deliver their industry-leading content.

: AHIMA was looking for a vendor-managed LMS to deliver their industry-leading content. Mobility: AHIMA anticipates user growth to come from a younger demographic. Brightspace’s mobile experience was a key factor in their selection process.

AHIMA anticipates user growth to come from a younger demographic. Brightspace’s mobile experience was a key factor in their selection process. Partnership: The teams from AHIMA and D2L have developed a strong and trusting relationship.

“We’re excited to partner with an organization that’s doing excellent life-changing and life-saving work in such an important field,” said Shawn Dean, VP of Enterprise Sales at D2L. “We feel strongly that Brightspace is a great fit for AHIMA and its members as they continue to improve their knowledge, skills and abilities.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices , has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning , video management , intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning , and actionable learning analytics . D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list . To learn more, visit the Enterprise page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

D2L PRESS CONTACT

Christine D’Angela, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@d2l.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2019 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.