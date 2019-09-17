TrackStreet Announces Complete Brand Protection Managed Services

/EIN News/ -- Santa Barbara, CA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the increasingly complex and ever-evolving landscape of brand protection, TrackStreet, an industry-leading Software as a Service (Saas) brand protection platform, is expanding its capabilities beyond its world-class artificial intelligence and automation to offer complete brand protection managed services.

Lead by Denise Mosteller, Director of Brand Protection, TrackStreet’s team of over twenty highly-seasoned specialists have run some of those most effective brand protection programs for some of the largest companies in the world. This dedicated team is now poised to offer its all-inclusive service on top of TrackStreet’s industry-leading technology to a broader array of brands, helping keep companies of all sizes on the cutting edge.

“Successful brand protection programs should reward trusted resale partners and present an opportunity to drive multi-channel growth, but in order to realize desired results, these programs need daily attention with a professionally trained staff. The Internet and resale policy management is getting more complicated, and the best programs include strong authorized dealer components and reseller policies,” said Andrew Schydlowsky, TrackStreet Founder and CEO. “To be truly effective, wholistic programs must now include Amazon brand registry management, eBay VeRO management, seller identification, investigation services, and more.”

From sending out violation notices, responding to emails, communicating with the resale channel, launching seller investigations, and developing do not sell lists, to offering seller delisting services and IP and social media management, TrackStreet’s suite of offerings is strategically exhaustive, having been developed through thorough industry research and direct application.

“What we are offering goes beyond just software,” said Jason Bennett, VP of Strategy and Business Development. “Think of it instead as Peace of Mind as a Service. Now brands at large can let our world-class brand protection team implement best practices and drive channel-wide compliance without having to worry about additional hard-to-fill internal staffing for such a complex environment.”

Intended to scale with the changing needs of its clients, this fully-managed service allows companies to either outsource their entire department or supercharge their existing teams without the added associated headcount and HR expenses.

https://www.trackstreet.com/

TrackStreet is a Software as a Service (Saas) brand protection platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence and automation to radically reduce brand, MAP, and resale pricing policy violations, helping product manufacturers and brands of all sizes gain visibility and control over their internet sales channel, then employ powerful growth tools to maximize multi-channel sales.

