Signia introduces breakthrough hearing aid platform that understands the complete soundscape and adjusts to the wearer’s movements



Acoustic-motion sensors enable a completely new sound processing technology that measures more aspects of sound than existing hearing aids to deliver vastly improved hearing from any direction, in any situation – even when moving.

The new platform includes the new Pure 312 X (with optional T-Coil) and rechargeable Pure Charge&Go X hearing aids, plus a brand-new, all-in-one app for greater convenience.

Hearing aid innovation leader Signia (a brand of WS Audiology A/S) has launched Signia Xperience, a new platform that introduces the world’s first combination of advanced acoustic sensors with a built-in motion sensor. Signia Xperience hearing aids provide a complete analysis of the wearer’s dynamic soundscape, allowing for automatic adjustments between sounds in front of and all around the wearer for a personalized listening experience.

Hearing loss is as individual as a fingerprint for each person. Personal life circumstances are very individual, too, and so are the expectations and needs of those with hearing loss. Many hearing aid wearers have an active lifestyle and are always on the go – yet, current hearing aids don’t keep up. Existing hearing aids are unable to adapt to diverse listening environments as the wearer moves around. The Signia Xperience platform, built upon YourSound technology, was developed to fill this crucial gap and respond to rapid changes in the wearer’s environment.

The main benefits of YourSound technology

With the new YourSound technology, Signia Xperience hearing aids can identify more variables from the environment than ever before and ensure they know what is important at every moment. They also include a built-in motion sensor to take into consideration how the wearer’s movement affects their hearing in each situation. In addition, advanced new technology means the hearing aids no longer have to compromise about whether to focus on what is directly in front of the wearer or in the general surroundings. This enables the wearer to continuously benefit from the proper amount of frontal focus, while still being able to hear relevant speech from other directions, like when running in a park with friends or walking down a busy street.

The three key features of YourSound technology are:

Acoustic-motion sensors for a complete analysis of each wearer’s dynamic soundscape

for a complete analysis of each wearer’s dynamic soundscape Dynamic Soundscape Processing for natural sound and speech from any direction, in any situation – even when moving

for natural sound and speech from any direction, in any situation – even when moving Own Voice Processing (OVP™) for a natural sounding own voice

YourSound technology is delivered by the powerful Signia Xperience chip. It includes 80% more transistors and seven times the memory of the previous Signia Nx chip, while being 60% smaller. As a result, the first two hearing aids on the platform, the Pure® 312 X and the Pure® Charge&Go X, are smaller yet more powerful than their predecessors.

Pure 312 X: New sound, new look

Available now, the Pure 312 X includes all the benefits of the Signia Xperience platform in a new, appealing design created in collaboration with hearing care professionals and hearing aid wearers. With long-lasting exchangeable batteries, plus an optional T-Coil, this high-performing receiver-in-canal (RIC) hearing aid delivers a more personal hearing experience, with a clean, ergonomic design. Pure 312 X also has Bluetooth® connectivity for effortless streaming of phone calls, music, and TV audio.

Pure Charge&Go X: New form, new freedom

Pure Charge&Go X, available this November, is a RIC with Bluetooth connectivity that combines the advantages of the Signia Xperience platform with lithium-ion rechargeability. With

20% more charging capacity and 16% smaller than the previous Pure Charge&Go Nx, wearers benefit from a slim device that can support a long wear time even with streaming.

Pure Charge&Go X features a rocker switch for easier adjustments and comes with a new inductive charger with a lid to protect the hearing aids as they charge. The charger also works as a dehumidifier and is designed to fit custom ear molds.

Signia app: All patient needs in a single app

Along with these two new products, the Signia Xperience introduces a new app. The Signia app combines three existing Signia apps into one unified environment to meet every user’s needs, including:

Providing wearers with direct support from a hearing care professional

Remote control so the wearer can personalize their hearing experience

Easy management of streaming accessories to fully enjoy phone calls, music, and TV

Additional information about the Signia Xperience platform can be found at: https://pro.signiausa.com/signia-xperience/

