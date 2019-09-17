Dart Container Corporation Partners with Keep America Beautiful on National Plogging Initiatives

Dart Committed to Prevent Litter from Entering Waterways through its Support of Keep America Beautiful Trash Dash Events

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dart Container Corporation and Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, today announced Dart will be the Title Sponsor on all Keep America Beautiful national plogging initiatives, including the Keep America Beautiful Trash Dash™.



Plogging, the act of picking up litter while jogging, debuted in Sweden in 2016 and was adopted by Keep America Beautiful because it incorporates reducing litter, improving recycling, and beautifying communities – the three primary areas of work that Keep America Beautiful and its network of more than 600 community-based affiliates do on a day-to-day basis.



“We have been a Keep America Beautiful supporter for many years, and we're pleased to pioneer this innovative program as part of our enhanced sustainability platform,” said Dart CEO Jim Lammers. “Spreading plogging across America fits perfectly with our sustainability pillars of Innovate, Inspire and Invest. We’re addressing big issues in our industry, from certifying the origins of raw materials to expanding recycling infrastructures, and partnering with Keep America Beautiful helps Dart tackle the significant problem of littered waste in our country."



Dart will be providing litter pickers to all ploggers who either register for a Keep America Beautiful Trash Dash or volunteer with a Keep America Beautiful affiliate to advance the plogging movement throughout the country. In addition, Dart will fund targeted grants to support local plogging initiatives. Dart will support all national Keep America Beautiful Trash Dash events as Title Sponsor.



“Every piece of litter that people pick up while plogging is one less opportunity for that litter to enter our waterways,” said Keep America Beautiful President & CEO Helen Lowman. “Keep America Beautiful thanks Dart Container Corporation for its support of this fun and healthy approach to keeping our streets cleaner, greener, and more beautiful.”



The inaugural Keep America Beautiful Trash Dash took place on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Norwalk, Connecticut, in advance of World Cleanup Day and the International Coastal Cleanup (both on Sept. 21), all designed to prevent litter from entering waterways. Keep America Beautiful partnered with The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk and local affiliate, Keep Norwalk Beautiful, on the Trash Dash to highlight the need to keep litter from entering nearby Long Island Sound.



About Dart Container Corporation

Dart has been designing and producing food and beverage packaging since 1960. As one of the oldest and largest companies in the industry, Dart offers more than 3,000 products used around the world in restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, coffee shops, sports arenas, schools, healthcare facilities, the great outdoors and in the home. Dart is also the industry leader in providing education and recycling options for consumers. For more information visit www.dartcontainer.com/sustainability.



About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision.



Behavior change – steeped in education, research and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community and environmental stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice and other resources. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

