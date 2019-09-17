Command Alkon Introduces CONNEX – The Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, Fueling Greater Productivity for Connected Partners

CONNEX (pronounced “connects”) Reveals Unprecedented Insights for Critical Path Materials and Eliminates Inter-Company Silos so Partners Operate as One Unified Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, introduces CONNEX, a next-generation vertical cloud solution designed to increase productivity levels and create unprecedented results across project performance, schedule, workforce management, and safety. When no longer reliant on manual or paper-based workflows, CONNEX-enabled companies gain many more automated processes, capture clear visibility into inter-company operations, and experience real-time collaboration and business intelligence tools tailored to their role in the heavy work supply chain.



“Based on Command Alkon’s longstanding community of heavy material suppliers that are critical to all jobsites, we whole-heartedly embrace this unique opportunity to deliver break-through capabilities to the global construction industry,” said Phil Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “More than 40 years of proven performance and partnerships on the supply-side makes us the natural choice to digitally connect the end-to-end ecosystem.”

As an open industry collaboration platform for construction, CONNEX connects contractors, project owners, and jobsite inspectors with their heavy building material suppliers and haulers to accomplish more together than they would on their own. Supporting shared digital transformation goals, the platform ensures stakeholders are all working with the same trustworthy information; creating transparency and removing inefficiencies.

“In an Amazon experience world, our industry can no longer depend on five-part paper forms, phone calls and faxes, disconnected systems, and difficult to access data,” said Ed Rusch, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. “We’re thrilled to help lead the journey to connect the dots across enterprises, deliver software to facilitate business-critical operations, execute frictionless transactions, reveal insights that fuel success, and eliminate risk; all while helping people and businesses grow intelligently.”

Without a collaboration platform like CONNEX, certainty of outcomes on construction projects will remain opaque; continuing to fail to meet time and budget goals. Critical path materials like concrete, aggregates, and asphalt, along with their haulers, all play significant roles in every heavy civil and commercial project’s success. Hence a neutral, digitally-connected, many-to-many software platform is needed to make a major impact on removing decades-old productivity barriers across the industry.

“A collective desire of ‘help me work more efficiently with my external partners’ has been made clear from across the industry,” said Chris Strickland, Vice President of Product Management at Command Alkon. “From production to fulfillment, logistics and the jobsite, CONNEX delivers powerful analytics revealing new possibilities, unlocking additional dimensions of value, and enriching investments already made in heavy work technologies.”

CONNEX Insights are analytics derived from multiple sources, such as IoT devices, Telematics, Track & Trace and Jobsite Software, Mobile Devices, Order Capture and Fulfillment Technology, Production Automation, and more. The platform connects data from a variety of discrete on-premise, cloud, and third-party solutions operating across the physical supply chain and equips people to collectively work from a single version of the truth. Many-to-many collaboration is possible using a common data model in the cloud; enabling data to be enriched into actionable information and applied in Command Alkon software or presented in partner solutions.

“We’re in unprecedented times of innovation, disruption and progress,” adds Ramsey. “CONNEX is ‘Made for Now’ and I’m eager to see our thriving industry future unfold.”

Register for ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference and Expo – to learn firsthand about the CONNEX Platform and hear success stories from heroes transforming the industry. More information on CONNEX is available by clicking here. A video can be found here: https://mastery.commandalkon.com/mastery-by-command-alkon/the-connex-platform.



For more information, visit: https://mastery.commandalkon.com/mastery-by-command-alkon/the-connex-platform

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c19db62-a7ca-48f6-b1cf-ba6e408d710d

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Ed Rusch

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 2965

erusch@commandalkon.com

The CONNEX Collaboration Network The CONNEX Collaboration Network



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.