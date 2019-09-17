Hemp, Inc. Subsidiary, The Hemp University, Featured in Mail Tribune Showcasing Pre-Harvest Symposium Hemp Workshop

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), announced today the Company’s subsidiary, The Hemp University, was featured in the Mail Tribune. The Mail Tribune article and accompanying video segment discuss Hemp University’s third hemp workshop in Southern Oregon, “The Pre-Harvest Symposium,” which took place on Sept. 8, 2019. Spotlighted in the video, the segment starts by describing that the events hope to lead the way for Southern Oregon to gain a regional identity as the “Napa Valley of Hemp”.



Explaining this further, Hemp, Inc. CEO, Bruce Perlowin, told the Mail Tribune, “I’ve heard of strains here that I haven’t heard anywhere else in America. Now all of a sudden, there are two, three, four strains that are only from here, and next year they will be all over America.” He emphasizes that this is how the area can gain the unique regional identity.

Additionally, the article explains that the events are the ideal way to network with others in the hemp industry and discover new ways to harvest the crop. It also featured an interview from an exhibitor of the Entrepreneur’s Market, Jefferson Hemp Exchange, who discussed their unique hemp drying method.

The Pre-Harvest Symposium, as the segment details, hosted a variety of service providers who present a large knowledge base to attendees. The event is also described as a place where farmers can find vendors to start and finish a harvest.

The Pre-Harvest Symposium was the largest Hemp University workshop in Ashland, Oregon to date. The last Hemp University in Oregon of the year will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019, and will be in partnership with Southern Oregon Hemp Co-Op. The all-day event will host a workshop during the day to educate farmers on how to be profitable. In the evening, there will be an awards gala that will feature the Golden Grow Awards initiative, which will help facilitate the regional identity initiative.

To watch the Mail Tribune segment, please click here.

To listen to past Hemp University workshops, please visit hemp-university.teachable.com.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, where he shares daily posts of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country. Hemp, Inc. is a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.’s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company’s CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

