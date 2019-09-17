BlueVine Appoints FinTech Veteran Brad Brodigan as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueVine, which provides small and medium-sized businesses with access to fast and simple online financing, today announced that it has named fintech veteran Brad Brodigan its Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Brodigan will be responsible for overseeing revenue-generating functions including sales, customer service, and partner management.



Brodigan brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience and a keen understanding of the unique challenges facing small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to his new role. Prior to joining BlueVine, Brodigan served as President and Chief Operating Officer at DOSH, a financial technology firm focused on disrupting digital payment incentive programs. Before Dosh, he was the global leader for the multibillion-dollar middle market business segment at PayPal, providing technology-driven financial services to SMBs. In both roles, Brodigan interfaced regularly with customers to inform business and sales strategies.

“As BlueVine continues to expand and grow, it’s mission-critical that we have the commercial leadership in place to take the business to even greater heights,” said Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and founder, BlueVine. “With over two decades of experience in driving operations and revenue at fintech businesses focused on helping SMBs thrive, we are thrilled to have Brad join us on our journey to transform financial services for small businesses across the country.”

“Growing up my father owned and lead several small businesses. I spent summers working different jobs learning the businesses getting to know the people and the customers. Since then, I have built a career helping SMBs succeed financially. My passion for helping these business owners is as personal as it is fulfilling,” said Brodigan. “I’m honored to join the BlueVine team and apply my expertise and passion for helping SMBs grow through critical stages in their life cycle. These businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy.”

Brodigan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics & Business from the Virginia Military Institute. He currently lives with his wife and two daughters in Danville, California. His hobbies include skiing, traveling, and running marathons around the globe.

About BlueVine

BlueVine provides small and medium-sized businesses with fast and simple access to online financing. BlueVine’s advanced online platform is intuitive and offers a fast and convenient solution for a business’ working capital needs. BlueVine offers a suite of products designed to meet the diverse financial needs of today’s business owners. With a revolving Line of Credit, business owners can access flexible funds on demand; with Term Loan, business owners can get a lump sum amount to grow their business. With Invoice Factoring, business owners can unlock funds online, from their unpaid invoices. Based in Redwood City, California, BlueVine has provided small and medium-sized businesses with access to nearly $2 billion in financing and is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, SVB Capital, Rakuten, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft’s Venture Arm). All lines of credit and term loan products are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC.



Certain financing may be made or arranged pursuant to California Financing Law-License No. 6054789. Applications are subject to credit approval. Rates and terms may vary based on your creditworthiness and are subject to change.



For more information, please visit www.bluevine.com .



Media Contacts:

Christina Cole

Head of Communications, BlueVine

650-252-1980

press@BlueVine.com

Ali Mapplethorpe

Highwire PR for BlueVine

415-675-1457

bluevine@highwirepr.com

