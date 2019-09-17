neurolens Appoints Matt Swartz as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Swartz Joins Leadership Team to Champion Innovation and Differentiate Independent Optometry

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurolens ®, maker of the only prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment, today announced the appointment of Matt Swartz as Vice President of Sales and Business Development.



As a leading industry executive in eye care sales, Swartz brings more than 20 years of sales experience to neurolens. His expertise will support neurolens’ mission to differentiate independent optometry and support the national expansion of neurolenses. Matt will be responsible for the continued growth and expansion of sales territories, developing the sales team in order to increase the value proposition to the iECP, and forming strategic alliances and partnerships.

“At neurolens, we are committed to the independent optometrist, and Matt’s experience will elevate that commitment as a champion of driving innovation and differentiation,” said Davis Corley, neurolens President.

Prior to joining neurolens, Swartz served as Senior Director of Strategic Accounts, for Essilor of America, Essilux. During his 17-year tenure there, Matt contributed strongly to Essilor’s Strategic Accounts Strategy for doctor alliances and multi-location partnership development. In addition, Matt held several roles in sales management across the US. Prior to Essilor, Swartz held sales positions at Bausch and Lomb Vision Care and Society Optiks.

“I am very excited to be part of the neurolens leadership team. Independent eye care practitioners are faced with more industry challenges and pressures than ever before. The creation of a new category of treatment, like neurolens, provides an outstanding opportunity for independents to deliver a level of patient care that will build an unsurpassed confidence in the doctor-patient relationship,” said Swartz. “My entire career has been in support of independent optometry, and joining the neurolens team will allow me to continue this pursuit.”

To learn more about neurolenses or to find a neurolens eye care provider, visit neurolenses.com .

About eyeBrain Medical® Inc.

eyeBrain Medical, Inc. is the innovator behind neurolenses®, the first prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment. Contoured prism has been shown in studiesi, ii to relieve the headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain that many people experience when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. Patient satisfaction surveys show 93 percent of patients respond positively to their neurolenses. eyeBrain Medical is headquartered in Orange County, CA.

www.neurolenses.com

Media Contact :

Capwell Communications: info@capwellcomm.com | 949-999-3303

i Teitelbaum, Pang, Krall, Optometry and Vision Science, Vol. 86, No. 2 February 2009.

ii neurolens Inc., data on file.











EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.