Cover Genius Delivers for ShipStation’s Global Merchant Network with Customer-Centric Insurance Solutions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global insurtech leader, Cover Genius has today announced a partnership with ShipStation , the world’s leading web-based shipping software for merchants, to provide insurance products for ShipStation’s global network across the U.K., Canada and Australia, with other countries to be included as the shipping software specialists continue their expansion into additional international markets.



In partnership with Cover Genius, ShipStation will leverage customer-centric insurance solutions to protect their merchants against loss, damage and re-shipment of items both internationally and, at a later date, domestically. The partnership between ShipStation and Cover Genius will be a first of its kind, end-to-end insurance solution that offers standardized policy benefits and claims handling experience for any carrier globally.

“Providing a customer-centric insurance solution with standardized protection across multiple countries and currencies was critical to our expansion into new markets,” said John Kinny, General Manager of ShipStation. “Cover Genius’ technology gives each of our merchants a seamless customer experience all the way from protecting the customer shipment through easily processing a claim."

The global agreement makes Cover Genius the exclusive partner for multiple geographies, including the U.K., Canada and Australia, and will provide coverage for millions of shipments every year. Whereas merchants were previously forced to wait up to 30 days to make a claim, this partnership gives ShipStation’s merchants the ability to make claims and receive payments instantly via an automated process for loss notification and declaration of value.

“Cover Genius is dedicated to putting the customer at the center of the insurance experience as demonstrated by our Net Promoter Score of positive 65, and we’re thrilled to partner with ShipStation as they clearly share our commitment to creating outstanding customer experiences,” said Angus McDonald, co-founder and CEO of Cover Genius. “Our insurance policies protect the customers of the world’s largest online businesses, and we are elated to include ShipStation in our global network of partners that get to leverage our end-to-end insurance solution that delivers world-beating NPS.”

About Cover Genius :

Cover Genius’ vision is to protect all the customers of the world’s largest online companies.

It has offices in London, New York, Sydney and Tokyo and counts some of the world’s largest e-commerce companies including Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) among its partners. Cover Genius’ award-winning technologies include XClaim, an API for instant payment of approved claims that delivers an NPS of +65, a result that has been independently recognized as the highest for any insurance company globally. XClaim executes thousands of bank transfers per month into 90+ currencies, and it also allows partners or customers to choose other forms of payment including store credit, e-wallet and card top-ups.

Cover Genius co-creates insurance products with partners, enabled by our ability to produce regulated products in 60+ countries & 50 U.S. States.

About ShipStation :

Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including FedEx, USPS, UPS, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Sydney and London.

