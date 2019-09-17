Hootsuite Expands LinkedIn Integration to Help Businesses Maximize Impact

Customers can promote organic LinkedIn Pages posts as sponsored content directly from the Hootsuite dashboard to reach a larger audience of professionals.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite , the leader in social media management, announced today a deeper collaboration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions. The collaboration will provide customers with the ability to promote LinkedIn Pages content directly within the Hootsuite dashboard. The added capabilities will help customers save time, reach new audiences, gain quality leads, and ensure their return on ad spend is maximized.

“Our customers want the ability to make the most of their organic content and advertising budget and have been asking for a way to extend their reach,” said Penny Wilson, CMO of Hootsuite. “ Forrester forecasts that social will remain the fastest growing digital advertising channel globally over the next five years. Through this partnership our customers can reach a new audience by precisely targeting members by location, interests, or details related to their profession, and can set a campaign objective and budget for each sponsored post.”

With more than 645 million professional members, LinkedIn is a powerful way for business professionals to connect with companies, receive the latest updates and industry news, research products and service offerings, and learn more about available job opportunities. LinkedIn Sponsored Content represents a significant opportunity for businesses to garner even more value from their organic content with audiences they haven’t yet reached.

More information on the LinkedIn integrations within Hootsuite can be found here .

More Information:

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the leader in social media management, trusted by more than 18 million people and employees at 80% of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite’s unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem help people and organizations succeed with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com .

Contact:

Hootsuite Corporate Communications

media@hootsuite.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.