Grip it. Prop it. Kik Your Phone with KikStik by PureGear

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureGear today announced the KikStik, a fun, new way to securely grip and prop your phone to take better selfies, text with one hand and uplevel your snap-game. The KikStik allows you to prop your phone vertically or horizontally for viewing videos or video calling. Simple one finger slide technology makes KikStik easy to open and close.

“Mobile phones now are generally larger than they were in the past, making them unwieldy to hold,” said Mike Cavanah, president of PureGear. “With the KikStik by PureGear, you get the functionality of a better, more secure grip without the bulk.

“We also love that you can still wirelessly charge your device with the KikStik applied to the back of your phone. We were mindful of this aspect during our design process, understanding people’s preference for the convenience of wireless charging.”

KikStik by PureGear – available now – $9.99

Wireless charger compatible (works with all mobile devices and phone cases up to 3.5mm thick)

Slim design folds flat against phone

One finger, simple slide technology for easy open/close

Prop your phone and watch videos hands-free

Watch KikStik video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfnpZfLIh1o&feature=youtu.be

About PureGear

At PureGear we believe in using technology and functionality to simplify your life and help you conquer your world when life calls. That’s why we created industry-leading mobile accessories to keep you charged up and connected. Whether it’s car chargers and car mounts for when you’re on-the-go to quality cases and screen protection, we give you the power to live more and worry less. PureGear— your life is calling.

