RMIT University Wins 1st Place Award for Research Portal Built on Bridgeline’s OrchestraCMS Platform

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Mass., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of a leading, cloud-based Digital Experience Platform, announced today that the RMIT University Research Portal, powered by the Bridgeline OrchestraCMS Platform native on Salesforce, contributed to RMIT winning first place in the “Digital Transformation Project” category at the 2019 ISG Paragon Awards ANZ.

This prestigious award recognizes the successful collaboration that transformed the University’s digital capabilities, giving it the ability to drive a highly personalized and connected digital experience to students and staff members. The research portal is a key component to the digital transformation initiatives of RMIT University. The portal is designed to provide a central source of information, research articles and support for RMIT students and faculty throughout Australia and Europe.

“Research is fundamental to who we are and what we do at RMIT and that’s why we introduced this portal as one place to find the tools, information and support that researchers need in order to be effective. This project is a significant upgrade to the University’s digital presence and user experience,” said Tim Beevor, Chief Technology Officer for RMIT University. “Thanks to the OrchestraCMS platform and its partnership with Salesforce, Capgemini Australia and RMIT teams, we can expect this new portal to support improved student retention and global competitiveness, as well as provide our students the opportunity to be even more prepared for their careers post-graduation.”

“Bridgeline is proud that our OrchestraCMS software enabled such a leading University in technology and digital transformation to support their student and faculty research demands,” said Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline. “Our OrchestraCMS platform enhances the Salesforce Community Cloud allowing our customers to create a community of personalized engagement for their internal teams and processes. This award is great validation of the strength of the OrchestraCMS platform and the success it drives for organizations looking to create connected and personalized portal experiences.”

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The winners for the ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ were selected by an independent panel of industry experts with extensive experience in sourcing and technology. Read more on their website at www.isg-one.com.

About RMIT

RMIT is a global university of technology, design and enterprise. RMIT University enjoys an international reputation for excellence in professional and vocational education, applied research, and engagement with the needs of industry and the community. RMIT is a world leader in Art and Design; Architecture; Education; Engineering; Development; Computer Science and Information Systems; Business and Management; and Communication and Media Studies.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Press Contact: Carl Prizzi Bridgeline Digital, Inc EVP Product Marketing press@bridgeline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.