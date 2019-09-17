Phenom People and SmartRecruiters Improve Recruiter Efficiency with a Seamless Apply Process

Technology integration enables large-scale talent lifecycle management for best-in-class recruiter experience

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced its integration with SmartRecruiters, a global leader in enterprise recruiting software. By joining forces, recruiters and hiring managers at large-scale companies with more than 10,000 employees will now be able to automate and manage the entire talent lifecycle, providing candidates with a seamless apply process.



An applicant tracking system is critical to power an efficient and effective hiring process. To optimize its potential and enable a world-class user experience, it's important to integrate with a career site and other candidate-facing software. Phenom People and SmartRecruiters provide complete visibility across the entire talent journey for recruiters who are managing substantial application processes in the tens of thousands. Integrated scenarios include hire status, jobs and seamless apply. This integration will benefit several mutual clients in the U.S. and Europe.

As part of the integration, Phenom People and SmartRecruiters will enable:

Immediate two-way candidate profile data exchange between platforms

Engaged and qualified talent pools to identify best-fit candidates

Faster hiring times with increased candidate screening on CRM and chatbot

“We are very happy at SmartRecruiters to include Phenom People to the marketplace. This partnership gives us an instant boost in recruitment marketing as well as passive and active candidate engagement,” said Roy Baladi, head of communications at SmartRecruiters. “In the large enterprise space, this should transform a reactive to a proactive hiring process.”

“AI-infused talent acquisition technologies are redefining how corporations are able to personalize experiences, individually cater to candidates and nurture employees,” said Saumil Gandhi, vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Phenom People. “By joining forces with SmartRecruiters, we’re able to deliver a world-class integration between our CRM and their applicant tracking system that enables end-to-end usability at speed and at scale for our customers around the globe.”

Recruiter experience is one of the four experiences that make up Talent Experience Management, which also includes candidate experience, employee experience and management experience. The Phenom Talent Experience Management platform uses a holistic approach to connect the interactions between each of these experiences.

To learn more about the integration, read the blog.

For more information on Phenom People, visit www.phenompeople.com.

For more information on SmartRecruiters, visit www.smartrecruiters.com.

About Phenom People

Phenom People is a global HR technology company with a mission to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com.

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruiting software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based Talent Acquisition Suite that allows businesses to attract, select, and hire the best people. More than 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to drive hiring success, including brands like LinkedIn, Visa, Bosch, Skechers, and Avery Dennison. Built on a modern cloud platform, SmartRecruiters offers full functionality for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring, with an open marketplace of 400+ pre-integrated vendors. For more information on how we connect people to jobs at scale, follow us at @SmartRecruiters, on LinkedIn or on https://www.smartrecruiters.com.

Media Contact:

Derek Herman

Phenom People

derek.herman@phenompeople.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.