Vancouver Entrepreneurs Launch Construction Podcast: The Site Visit

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction industry entrepreneurs James Faulkner, Christian Hamm, and Andrew Hansen today announced the launch of The Site Visit, a podcast focused on leadership in construction with perspective from the job site (https://www.thesitevisit.com/). The podcast has already produced 18 episodes, has 500+ subscribers and has hosted guests that include senior executives from Fusion Projects, Ram Consulting, Faber Technologies, Landa Global, Clearview Demolition, Pit Stop Portables, and Colony Construction.

The podcast is focused on sharing stories from the job site and communicating changes, trends and disruption in the construction industry. The sector is evolving at a rapid rate and the way people work, hire, use technology and run operations is changing. The Site Visit is a resource that speaks to these important topics.

The podcast hosts are all founders of niche construction service companies and see the podcast as an extension of their desire to build more community around Western Canada’s construction industry.

“The Vancouver construction industry is booming and there is so much innovation and success across the supply chain, as well as challenges, and we wanted to create a space to share these stories,” said Faulkner.

Faulkner and Hamm are also the founders of SiteMax Systems, an industry-leading Vancouver-based construction reporting software company with clients across North America.

“Everyday I meet with interesting people from all parts of the construction industry and I wanted to bring these conversations to a larger group in a format that makes sense for this industry,” said Hansen. “The podcast format is much more conducive to consumption for people who work on-site and drive for a majority of their day.”

Hansen also founded SitePartners, a specialized marketing agency built for the industrial sector. This year Hansen earned a spot on BC Business Magazine's Top 30 under 30 list.

About The Site Visit

The SiteVisit is a podcast dedicated to the Construction Sector. Sharing powerful stories and practical information from the job site to help connect, inspire and educate the industry.

About SiteMax Systems

SiteMax is a cloud-based construction software solution built for the job site. From daily reporting and safety management to timekeeping, tool/equipment tracking and punch lists, SiteMax allows your construction site teams to focus more on building and less on administration and paperwork.

About SitePartners

SitePartners is a specialized marketing agency built for the industrial sector. Site is a full-service marketing agency that solves business problems and drives growth in the construction, manufacturing and resource-based sectors.

