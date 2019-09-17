Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Environmental Panel at ISTAT Conference in Berlin, Germany

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today its participation at the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading conference (ISTAT) being held in Berlin, Germany. Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in the environmental panel on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 12:15pm (DST) in the Potsdam I room of the InterContinental Berlin Hotel.



About Gevo

Gevo is a next generation “low-carbon” fuel company focused on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Low-carbon fuels reduce the carbon intensity, or the level of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle. The most common low-carbon fuels are renewable fuels. Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels like gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products. In addition to serving the low-carbon fuel markets, through Gevo’s technology, Gevo can also serve markets for the production of chemical intermediate products for solvents, plastics, and building block chemicals. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn M. Severson

Integra Investor Relations

+1 415-226-7747

gevo@integra-ir.com



