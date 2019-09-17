Aaron’s BCBUD Inc. Receives Cultivation License from Health Canada

Aaron’s BCBUD is a licensed cannabis cultivator under Health Canada’s Cannabis Act.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AARON’S BCBUD Inc. (“Aaron’s BCBUD” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received its Cultivation license from Health Canada under the Canada Act for its phase I, 26,000 square foot facility. Aaron’s BCBUD will be able to produce and cultivate dried cannabis products and fresh cannabis. Their license also permits them to process cannabis for the creation of cannabis oils. This Phase I license will authorize the company to produce up to 2000kg of premium, hand grown dried cannabis. Aaron’s BCBUD plans to grow its cannabis using revolutionary techniques derived from a mix of modern plant science and old school wisdom. Phase II is complete and will be amended into Phase I ASAP, tripling production to 6,000kg annually

“Finally, we are realizing our dream of being able to provide Canadians with premium, hand crafted cannabis. We are just ecstatic to be getting our cultivation license from Health Canada and getting our products to Canadians,” stated William Marshall, Founder and President of Aaron’s BCBUD.

Aaron’s BCBUD plans to start growing immediately. Their Phase I facility is prepped and ready to start the process of producing their premium product ahead of getting their sales license.

Based in Vancouver BC, with their primary grow facility located on British Columbia’s Vancouver Island. Their grow facility will have 26,000sqft of grow space and that will produce up to 6000kg of dried cannabis annually. With their 21 acres they can add an additional 150,000 square feet to their facility, increasing their output to an estimated 25,000kg per year.

