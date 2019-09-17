Auth0 Expands C-Suite with New Executive Appointments

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Product Officer join company to support hypergrowth

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced Barry Plaga as chief financial officer (CFO) and Shiven Ramji as chief product officer (CPO), two key appointments to the senior leadership team.



Plaga joins Auth0 as a seasoned CFO with more than two decades of experience overseeing financial and operational functions. Previously, Plaga served as the CFO and COO of Guidance Software, where he oversaw the financial planning, accounting, and treasury functions of the company worldwide, as well as managing investor relations, IT, legal, and operations.

As CPO, Ramji will guide Auth0’s product vision, innovation, design, and strategy, and brings more than 15 years of experience in B2B and B2C product management, and business development. Before joining Auth0, Ramji served as the SVP of Product at DigitalOcean, where he led the strategy of DigitalOcean’s products, pricing, and partnerships.

“Barry and Shiven bring incredibly deep experience and a proven history of taking fast-growing technology companies to the next level,” said Auth0 CEO and co-founder Eugenio Pace. “We are very excited to welcome them to the team, and will leverage their collective expertise to propel Auth0 through its next phase of growth.”

About Auth0

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of customers in every market sector with the only identity solution they need for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5 billion logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its global customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

Media Contacts

Jeana Tahnk

Global Communications

Auth0

press@auth0.com

Meghan Gardner

Matter for Auth0

auth0@matternow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.