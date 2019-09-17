BOB SCHICKEDANZ TO BE ELECTED 53rd PRESIDENT OF THE ONTARIO HOME BUILDERS’ ASSOCIATION

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Schickedanz will be elected President of the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) for 2019-2020 at the association’s Annual Meeting of Members being held Monday, September 23 at the Blue Mountain Village and Conference Centre in Collingwood during the OHBA Annual Conference – Building Growth Together. Bob most recently served as the association’s 1st Vice President and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2017. A long-time, active leader in Ontario’s development and building community, he also served as President of the Simcoe County Home Builders’ Association (SCHBA) between 2016 - 18.

The professional residential development industry runs deep in Bob’s veins with a family history of building going back 75 years to his father Daniel in Lithuania. Daniel, along with his cousins Kurt, Gerhard and Gustav, formed Schickedanz Brothers Ltd. in 1951 with their first few projects in Oakville and then gradually expanded. Bob, at the age of 16, and his brother Rick, followed in the footsteps of their father and uncles, and joined as apprentice framers at one of the company’s building sites in Newmarket. Bob credits his time framing homes as the impetus for pursuing an education as an engineer with the goal of becoming a builder-designer. He graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in Civil Engineering and began his career as a structural engineer with the Marshall Macklin Monaghan Group.

At 24, Bob rejoined the family business in the role of property acquisitions, development planning and approvals, where he enjoyed great success. By 2000, with 35 years of experience under his belt Bob, joined his brother Rick the founder and president of Far Sight Homes. In keeping with family traditions, Rick and Bob brought in Rick’s sons, Johnathan and David, to help run the company and to keep the family business growing. Bob recalls his early opportunities working on family job sites as the best foundation for positive growth in his career and carries this into his business today actively encouraging and hiring young people in the skilled trades. Bob believes that the best future begins with a solid foundation and is eager to help employ the next generation of builders.

Bob and his wife Claritta have four adult children Juliana, Erika, Claire and Corina, two grandchildren Kristen and George and currently reside in the home where their children grew up in Thornhill, Ontario.

About OHBA : As #homebeliever champions, the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) believes in the great Canadian dream of home ownership by supporting more housing choice and supply across Ontario. OHBA is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 29 local associations across the province.

