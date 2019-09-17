CryptoCurrency Mining Rigs with ROI in one month released

/EIN News/ -- WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, two crypto mining rigs launched recently by www.BitHarp.com, have opened up excellent investment opportunities for all types of investors. Unlike most other similar products available in the market, these two mining rigs have been specially designed and configured to let the beginners earn a decent return on their investment without having to delve deep into the technical aspects of mining. Most importantly, BitHarp promises 100% ROI in about a month, for both their products.



The hash rate powers delivered by Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are mentioned below.

Bitcoin: 335 TH/s (Lyre Miner) & 2000 TH/s (Harp Miner)

Litecoin: 55 GH/s (Lyre Miner) & 300 GH/s (Harp Miner)

Ethereum: 14 GH/s (Lyre Miner) & 75 GH/s (Harp Miner)

Dash: 9 TH/s (Lyre Miner) & 50 TH/s (Harp Miner)

The profitability of mining rigs depends significantly on their energy consumption and hash rate power. With energy consumptions of 600W and 2400W, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner can be used to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash with extraordinarily high hash rate powers. Both these products are suitable for use in home, office, as well as data center.

Both the miners from BitHarp can be used at home because they operate without generating any great deal of noise or heat. With a touch screen operator interface, Lyre Miner is extremely easy for the users to operate or monitor. It can mine one coin at a time with the possibility to switch.

A main DLC (direct liquid cooling) mining rig, Harp Miner is capable of delivering ultimate safety and high hash rate power. The specific design of the product makes is tolerant to faults and capable of eliminating potential risks that are often associated with liquid cooling.

To find out more about Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, please visit https://www.bitharp.com/

About BitHarp: BitHarp is a New Zealand based cryptocurrency manufacturer of the most high-performance and flexible Mining rigs built with the goal of making mining easier and more profitable for investors.

Media contact Alexa Zimine alexa@bitharp.com +64 9884 8279



