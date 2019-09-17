AppSwarm Announces Three Initial Agreements for DeliverySwift Connect

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) announces it has executed three agreements for the usage of DeliverySwift Connect’s automated messaging (SAM) technology platform.



DeliverySwift Connect is a collaboration of AppSwarm Corp. and Textmunications Holdings Inc. The two companies combined their expertise and efforts to fully launch a custom communication solution that is texting based and offers a variety of ways to utilize the mobile communication technology platform.

DeliverySwift Connect Smart Automated Messaging (SAM) technology platform offers a robust management system that tracks customers, inventory, loyalty, customer service, communications, and profits.

DeliverySwift Connect’s clients can communicate directly with their customers on events, specials, loyalty programs, a full spectrum of marketing tools can be utilized to notify and engage their customers at very affordable cost. The proprietary SAM platform is capable of sending over 1 Billion SMS or RCS messages per month.





The DeliverySwift Connect platform has been developed with the growing cannabis and hemp industries as a primary focus with its explosive long-term growth. Due to the similarities of need, our first three clients have a diverse primary focus: financial services, wellness sectors, and consumer products.

AppSwarm management stated they expect to have multiple contracts in the cannabis sector in the next forty-five days due to the need and the overwhelming success in multiple beta tests executed within the cannabis markets, and continue efforts in other sectors.

AppSwarm has two regional Sales-Brokerage firms engaged in the direct sales efforts utilizing extensive relationships in the cannabis and health & wellness sectors, from which the Company is procuring multiple initial sales opportunities.

Additional collaborations are planned by AppSwarm Corp and Textmunication Holdings.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications, while focusing on synergistic growth through acquisition opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. For more information, visit; www.app-swarm.com or www.delivery-swft.com

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Based in Silicon Valley, Textmunication Inc. is a leading mobile marketing solutions provider to more than a thousand clients across North America. An early adopter of next-generation text message protocol Rich Communication Services (RCS), the Company currently leverages its proprietary SMS software platform to deliver robust APIs and integrated solutions to a diverse range of end users including health and fitness facilities, beauty salons, sporting events, hospitality organizations, entertainment and digital marketing firms. Committed to ongoing innovation, Textmunication was recognized by CIO Review Magazine as one of the “Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers” of 2018. For more information: www.textmunication.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com



