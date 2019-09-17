ALYI – Alternet Systems Prepares For Electric Vehicle Industry Investment Uptick After Attacks On Saudi Oil Production

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced taking immediate measures to prepare for the possibility that the recent attacks on Saudi oil production (see article: Saudi Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring ) may trigger an uptick in electric vehicle investment interest. The oil industry has until now been making a long-term effort to slow the industry-wide development of electric vehicles (see article: The Oil Industry vs. The Electric Car ). However, the recent attacks on Saudi oil production could take the wind out of the oil industry efforts to slow electric vehicle developments and even trigger a new wave of investment. Oil Industry analysts have voiced concerns that oil prices could go as high as $150 per barrel. Such a price could make the electric vehicle value proposition more relevant than ever.



ALYI is in the middle of developing $300 million in electric vehicle projects in Africa with a number of smaller initiatives in the United States. In light of the recent attacks in Saudi and the potential for the attacks to trigger new investment interest in the electric vehicle industry, key management is returning from ongoing work in Africa to the ALYI headquarters in Dallas for strategic meetings. The company plans to monitor the global oil industry reaction to the recent attacks on Saudi oil production closely and plan accordingly for the potential investment interest increase in the electric vehicle industry.

ALYI CEO Podcast Interview And Analyst Research Report

The company recently an announce a Research Analyst Report update published by Goldman Small Cap Research in conjunction with a podcast interview of CEO Randell Torno with the CEO of the Africa Development Organization, Libasse Diop Dia. Hosted by Goldman, the two CEOs discuss the industrialization of Africa with a focus on the development of clean, sustainable energy. ALYI’s $300 million electric vehicle (EV) initiative in Africa is featured.

Podcast Interview Takeaway: ALYI Offers Even Greater Upside than Originally Anticipated

Alternet Systems, Inc. is today overall focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications.

To listen to the Podcast and view the ALYI Research Report Update, please visit: https://www.goldmanresearch.com/201909101250/Opportunity-Research/new-ceo-podcast-interview.html

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

