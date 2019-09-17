Webscale Launches Cloud Support - DevSecOps Automation Tools and Team of Certified Cloud and E-Commerce Experts

Award-winning Support for Online Merchants Helps Deliver Secure, High Performing Storefronts during the Holidays

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the Digital Cloud Company, announced today the launch of Cloud Support - on-demand 24x7 support with integrated DevOps and SecOps for e-commerce businesses wanting to augment their automation tools and teams during business-critical events, such as the upcoming Holiday Season, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday sales.

Focused on security, Cloud Support gives merchants on-demand access to Webscale’s technology and automation stack, with support from the company’s award-winning team of cloud and e-commerce experts. With more than 30 Cloud accreditations and certifications across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (CGP), and Microsoft Azure, a 100% uptime SLA, and five years of flawless execution around the holidays, Webscale offers the industry’s highest standards of support for digital brands operating their storefronts in the public cloud.

The most important time of the year for digital commerce, the Holiday Season typically contributes more than half of an online merchant’s annual revenues. However, infrastructure and hosting challenges such as downtime, performance slowdowns and cyber-attacks can have a dramatic effect on these revenues, as well as cause a decline in customer loyalty. Many merchants also suffer from escalating cloud infrastructure costs due to excess provisioned capacity, or lack of adequate automation and management.



Webscale’s Cloud Support provides:

Industry Leading Support

24x7 proactive team available on-demand

Industry-leading response time SLAs

Security Analysis and Optimization

360 o enterprise multi-cloud security

enterprise multi-cloud security Security audit report

Webscale monitoring and alerting on critical events

Penetration testing

Virtual patching

DDoS mitigation

Rate limiting

Scalability, Uptime, and Performance Monitoring and Optimization

Patented predictive auto-scaling for 100% uptime

Dynamic and static content optimization for up to 25% faster desktop and mobile sites

Customized reports on uptime and performance

Uptime monitoring

Load testing browsing and checkout experiences at scale

Optimizing mobile and desktop conversion rates

TLS offload

Microsite enablement and caching

Automated alerting

Architecture and Cost Analysis and Optimization

Cost analysis and recommendations

Architecture review and best practices report

Logical and network architecture report

Log aggregation and visualization in the Webscale portal



“The Holiday Season is a time that can be as scary for online merchants, as it is rewarding,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “For five years in a row, Webscale’s customers have experienced flawless Holiday Seasons, Black Fridays, Cyber Mondays , and other peak sale events. Created on the basis of learnings, experiences, and successes executing these massive scale-out and sale events for more than 1,000 digital businesses, including a few of the Fortune 1000, Webscale Cloud Support delivers the perfect extension to a merchant’s technology team, enabling them to deliver integrated security and unmatched user experiences, when they matter the most.”

Cloud Support is available today for merchants in AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, in a variety of customizable packages. For more information, visit www.webscale.com/plans/webscale-product/webscale-cloud-support .

About Webscale



Webscale, the Digital Cloud Company, is the leader in converged software for hyperscale cloud automation. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from infinite scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, integrated security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Webscale enables digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce and enterprise customers in seven countries and for six of the Fortune 1000 businesses.

The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.webscale.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contact:



Andrew Humber

Webscale

pr@webscale.com

+1 (408) 416 7943



