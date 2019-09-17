CV Sciences, Inc. Wins 2019 NEXTY Award

/EIN News/ -- Company’s industry-dominating hemp extract brand, PlusCBD Oil™ , wins Consumer Choice Award at Natural Products Expo East



SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, announced today that it received the “ NEXTY Consumer Choice Award” in the Supplement Category for the Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil Total Plant Complex Peppermint Spray .

Bestowed each year at Natural Products Expo East and West, the NEXTY Awards recognize natural products that eclipse others within their category in terms of innovation, inspiration, and integrity. All product candidates are evaluated via a rigorous submission and two-tiered judging process, and the winning products are selected based on targeted consumer feedback from 1,000 consumers who sample and score the products.

“Consumers choose and trust PlusCBD Oil because of our quality, purity and consistency. We offer the highest quality line of gluten-free, non-GMO full spectrum hemp CBD products in the industry and we’ve built our reputation on product purity and fundamentally sound research practices,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “We are proud to be recognized by consumers as their favorite supplement, especially by those who are new to CBD.”

PlusCBD Oil Sprays are a convenient and portable option for those who take CBD oil daily and are available in three flavor options—Peppermint, Café Mocha and unflavored. Made with CBD derived from agricultural hemp, a renewable resource, PlusCBD Oil Sprays also contain naturally occurring Vitamin E, fatty acids, and other beneficial plant compounds.

About CV Sciences, Inc. CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling hemp-derived CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company quality standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp-derived CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

