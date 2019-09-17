Tier One Partners Expands Team with Three Veteran Journalists

New Talent Augments Agency’s Strategy, Storytelling, and Media Relations Expertise

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners, LLC, an award-winning, full-service PR, digital, and content agency, today announced veteran journalists Zak Sos, Matt Moreno, and Michael Wall have joined its expanding team. These expert storytellers bring more than a decade of experience working in top national technology, digital, and broadcast media to the agency.



“Journalists bring an incredibly valuable perspective to our integrated PR and digital communications programming, having been on the other side of the aisle and understanding how to shape and deliver stories in a 24/7 news environment,” said Kathy Wilson, managing partner at Tier One Partners. “We’re excited about the value Zak, Matt and Mike have already started delivering to our challenger brand clients as we execute creative programs that stand out and deliver results.”

Sos joins Tier One Partners as an account manager. He was most recently with Vail Resorts where he managed external and internal communications for a number of the resort's premier destinations. Prior to Vail, Sos worked as a TV news reporter for News 12 Networks in New York City and spent several years behind the camera at CNN, NY1, and Reuters. He earned a B.A. in Political Science from Goucher College, an M.Sc. Media and Communications Regulation & Policy from the London School of Economics, and a PGDip in Broadcast Journalism from Cardiff University.

Moreno has joined Tier One as a content strategist. He started his career as an anchor for Newsy.com where he worked with brands including The Weather Channel, TIME, The Huffington Post and AOL. From there, Moreno joined FOX Sports Midwest as a digital content assistant, focusing on social media account management, digital monetization, and digital storytelling. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from the University of Missouri in 2013 before completing his Master of Science degree in Business Journalism at Arizona State University in 2018.

Working as a journalist for more nine years, Wall is a senior account associate who brings the same passion for sharing stories to his client work. He has extensive experience with consumer and B2B technologies, working closely with leading brands like Lenovo, MSI, Gigabyte, and Samsung. As a skilled storyteller, Wall has experience crafting enticing messages that resonate with readers and garner the attention of journalists. Wall graduated from The University of Massachusetts Amherst with a bachelor's degree in legal studies.

About Tier One Partners

Tier One is an award-winning PR, digital, and content firm that works with challenger brands in technology, digital health, and financial services to promote bold new ideas and solutions for a better future. Learn more at tieronepr.com .

Media Contact:

Cassie Morris

CMorris@Tieronepr.com

708-870-0814



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.