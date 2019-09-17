NMI Holdings, Inc. to Host Annual Investor Day on November 21, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am eastern time, at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be live streamed and archived, both accessible on NMI’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations .



NMI Holdings, Inc. Annual Investor Day

November 21, 2019

8:30am -11:30am Eastern Time



St. Regis Hotel

Versailles Room

Two East 55th Street, at Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10022

To attend in person, please follow the link below:

Register Here

To reply via email, please send your response to: investor.relations@nationalmi.com.

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417



