Percona Announces New Distribution of PostgreSQL to Provide Expanded Support for Open Source Databases

New Open Source Distribution of PostgreSQL Provides Enterprise-Class Support of Leading Database for Cloud or On-Premises Deployments; Expands Range of Open Source Databases That the Company Supports

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona , a leader in open source database software and services, today announced it has launched its own enhanced distribution of PostgreSQL for customers that want enterprise-class support for applications running on this popular open source database. The Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL provides organizations with a fully supported distribution of the database alongside management tools to make running applications based on PostgreSQL easier and deliver higher performance.



The Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL is based on v11.5 of PostgreSQL and includes multiple popular open source tools for managing database instances and ensuring data is secure, available and backed up for recovery. These include:

pg_repack, a popular third-party extension to rebuild PostgreSQL database objects without requiring a table lock.

pgaudit, a third-party extension that provides in-depth session and/or object audit logging through the standard logging facility in PostgreSQL. This enables PostgreSQL users to provide detailed audit logs for compliance and certification purposes.

pgBackRest, a backup tool that replaces the built-in PostgreSQL backup offering. pgBackRest can seamlessly scale up to handle the largest database workloads. It uses streaming compression to help companies minimize storage requirements and delta restores to significantly lower the amount of time to complete a restore.

Patroni, a High Availability solution for PostgreSQL implementations that is customizable, has a strong community and is widely used in production deployments.

Additional extensions supported by the PostgreSQL Global Development Group.

The new distribution adds to Percona’s list of supported open source database editions, which includes the company’s own versions of MySQL and MongoDB. With the prominence of multi-database environments, the addition of PostgreSQL provides customers with enterprise support, services and consulting for all their open source database instances across multiple distributions and across both on-premises and cloud deployments, expanding the range of companies that Percona can help to reach their goals. Additionally, Percona Monitoring and Management will also now support PostgreSQL.

“Companies are creating more data than ever, and they have to store and manage this data effectively,” said Peter Zaitsev, co-founder, and CEO of Percona. “Open source databases are becoming the platforms of choice for many organizations, and Percona provides the consultancy and support services that these companies rely on to be successful. Adding a distribution of PostgreSQL alongside our current options for MySQL and MongoDB helps our customers leverage the best of open source for their applications as well as get reliable and efficient support.”

Percona is unveiling its new database distribution at Percona Live Europe in Amsterdam, taking place from September 30 to October 2. Keynote addresses are being delivered by presenters from Microsoft, Oracle, HashiCorp, and Percona. Database teams from AWS, Booking.com, Slack, Facebook, Salesforce, Rakuten, Rackspace, OpenCorporates, Altinity, Pythian Group and more are also sharing the latest in database design, management and administration techniques via a mix of panel discussions and in-depth technical presentations. For more information on the annual conference, visit https://percona.com/live-info .



Percona is a leader in providing best-of-breed, enterprise-class support, consulting, managed services, training and software for MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, PostgreSQL and other open source databases in on-premises and cloud environments. An unbiased, trusted partner, Percona provides single-source expertise in multi-vendor environments that eliminates lock-in, increases agility and enables business growth. For more information on the Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL, visit: https://www.percona.com/software/postgresql-distribution

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for MySQL®, MariaDB®, MongoDB® and PostgreSQL across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software , Support , Consulting , and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog , and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit https://www.percona.com .

Percona® is a registered trademark of Percona LLC. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.



