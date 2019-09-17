Simplify Medical Announces Oral Presentation at NASS 2019 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Dr. Richard Guyer to Present Results from 3 Sites of the Simplify Disc 1-level IDE Study



SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Medical Pty Ltd., maker of the Simplify® cervical artificial disc, today announced that data from three sites in the Company’s single-level Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trial evaluating the Simplify® Disc for total cervical disc replacement was selected as a Podium Presentation during the 2019 North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting, being held September 25-28 in Chicago, IL.

David Hovda, Simplify Medical Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are thrilled to be accepted for presentation on the podium at the 2019 NASS Annual Meeting and excited for our Co-Principal Investigator Dr. Richard Guyer, co-founder of the Texas Back Institute, to share the results from three sites in our prospective, single-level IDE study evaluating the Simplify Disc.”

Details of the oral presentation follow:

115. Clinical Outcomes of a PEEK‐on‐Ceramic Total Disc Replacement: Data from Three Sites Participating in the Single‐Level Cervical FDA IDE Trial Session: Motion Technology Abstract Presentations Date, Time: Wednesday, September 25th; 3:59 – 4:05 pm CT Location: Room W470a Presenting Author: Richard Guyer, MD

About Simplify® Disc

Simplify® Disc is a motion-preserving cervical artificial disc designed to allow for advanced imaging capability of MRI, and to better match patients’ anatomies. It is composed of advanced, primarily non-metal materials (PEEK-on-ceramic) to permit the full diagnostic imaging capability of MRI and may eliminate the need for CT/Myelogram and CT imaging in order to minimize patient exposure to radiation. The Simplify Disc is anatomically designed, offering a broader range of disc heights including low height implant options to better fit patients’ anatomies. With no metal in its articulating components, the disc is also designed for low levels of wear to optimize long-term durability. Implantation of the Simplify Disc is accomplished in a straightforward, three-step procedure.

About Simplify Medical

Simplify Medical is a medical device company focused on cervical spinal disc arthroplasty, using innovative, MRI-compatible materials designed to decrease the need for ionizing radiation and enhance patient options. Simplify Medical is located in Sunnyvale, California. To learn more, visit http://www.simplifymedical.com/ .

