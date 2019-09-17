BRAVEN Launches Undeniably Rugged BRV Speaker Collection

Brand’s Most Powerful Speakers Yet Feature Heightened Durability and Playtime Designed to Rock the Outdoors

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRAVEN ® , a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the creators and innovators of the rugged Bluetooth® audio category, today announced its BRV® speaker collection including the BRV-XXL/2 , BRV-XL , BRV-X/2 and BRV-MINI . Highlighted by its biggest and loudest Bluetooth speaker, the all-new BRV-XXL/2, the lineup has been engineered by a team of tech-loving, outdoor enthusiasts and tested in the Rockies to ensure they're as tough as the elements they encounter.



Featuring durable, shockproof, and waterproof construction, BRAVEN’s newly launched speakers are capable of delivering crisp sound while enduring the relentlessness of wet, muddy, or sandy environments. To highlight BRAVENs love for the outdoors, engraved in each speaker’s silicone bottom or sides are subtle topographic lines from some of the team’s favorite ski resorts, national parks or home office in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

“The goal of technology is to help enhance life’s adventures, and through the power of music, the BRV speaker collection seeks to do just that,” said Marika Patto, VP of Product, Productivity & Audio group for ZAGG Inc. “Designed and stress-tested in Utah, where the rugged terrain and jagged peaks of the Rocky Mountains serve as our playground, the new speakers boast unmatched, rugged durability coupled with the premium Bluetooth audio for which BRAVEN is known. We’re excited to provide our fellow outdoor enthusiasts with speakers that can finally keep up with the demands of their bold lifestyle.”

Powerful enough to pump music throughout any campground, the BRV-XXL/2 ($399.99 SRP) offers fully immersive 360° sound, four full-range HD drivers for crisp, clean highs and a down-firing subwoofer framed by low frequency resonators for deep, rich bass. Utilizing TEAM MODE, users can pair up to 100 devices to their BRV-XXL/2, creating an unparalleled portable outdoor surround sound atmosphere. Just place the primary BRV-XXL/2 within 100 feet, in a direct line of sight from the paired device and ensure the secondary speakers are within 100 feet. An IPX5 waterproof rating allows it to withstand wet environments while a hefty battery delivers up to 18 hours of playtime or mobile device charging after a day of exploring. Additional features include:

100W output: full range drivers + subwoofer + passive radiators

Adjustable EQ (bass and treble)

USB charge out

Integrated handle

Phone rest / stand

Integrated magnetic bottle opener

Shoulder strap

Speakerphone

Microphone input

Available in black

The BRV-XL ($199.99 SRP) was crafted to withstand the elements, drops from the back of a tailgate or hillside tumbles. Featuring IPX5 waterproof construction, the speaker can take on any environment without fear of water damage. Wireless stereo pairing allows consumers to wirelessly pair two BRV-XL speakers in the right and left audio channels for an even better audio experience. An integrated bottle opener and 16 hours of playtime ensure adventures don’t stop. Additional features include:

40W output: tweeters + full range drivers + passive radiators

USB charge out

Carrying handle and strap

Integrated bottle opener

Smartphone assistant access

Speakerphone

Available in black and gray

Engineered to withstand even the toughest scenarios, the BRV-X/2 ($99.99 SRP) not only features an IPX7 waterproof rating, but also has the ability to float, making it the perfect companion for any outdoor adventure. Featuring 18 hours of playtime, USB-C charge-in and BRAVEN’s patented charge out capabilities, the BRV-X/2 ensures you can take your music anywhere. Durable construction makes it tougher than any adventure while the carrying strap keeps transportation simple. Additional features include:

20W output: full range drivers + passive radiator

Wireless stereo pairing between two BRV-X/2

USB charge out port

Smartphone assistant access

Speakerphone

Available in black, gray, blue, and red

Small but mighty, the BRV-MINI ($39.99 SRP) is BRAVEN’s most portable speaker to date. With an IPX7 waterproof construction and the ability to float, this portable speaker is built to last, ensuring consumers have confidence to take their BRV-MINI everywhere. An impressive 12 hours of playtime, plus an integrated lanyard, allow adventure-seekers to go further for longer while out and about. Additional features include:

5W output: full range driver + passive radiator

USB-C charge-in

Wireless stereo pairing between two BRV-MINI’s

Smartphone assistant access

Speakerphone

Available in black, gray, blue and red

Availability:

BRAVEN’s BRV Speaker Collection is available now at BRAVEN.com .

About BRAVEN

BRAVEN, creator of the rugged and portable audio category, combines unparalleled style with cutting-edge technology to produce premium Bluetooth speakers for the outdoor adventurer and modern audiophile. Founded in 2011, BRAVEN’s focus on audio quality, ease of use, and superior features has quickly transformed the brand into one of the fastest growing wireless audio brands in the industry. BRAVEN is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. For more information on the toughest, most authentic, and most talented audio on the planet, please visit BRAVEN.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.



About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

Contacts

Media:

The Brand Amp

Christina Rotar

949-438-1109

christina@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

