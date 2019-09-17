LitePoint Provides OFDMA Test Solution for Wi-Fi Alliance® Wi-Fi 6 Certification

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint’s IQxel-MW™ platform enables testing of key OFDMA functionality as part of the Wi-Fi Alliance® Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ certification program. This capability is available to all Wi-Fi Alliance members and Authorized Test Labs.



“The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 certification program ensures that devices will interoperate and deliver the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology and security,” said Kevin Robinson, Vice President of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. “We are pleased to have LitePoint’s platform support this program.”

“LitePoint has built its reputation on making complex testing simple, and this holds true for Wi-Fi 6 testing.” said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint. “We are pleased to support Wi-Fi Alliance and help our customers achieve successful Wi-Fi 6 certification.”

Technical Details

Based on the IEEE 802.11ax standard, Wi-Fi 6 is designed for improving wireless LAN capacity in environments with many connected devices such as stadiums, schools, shopping centers and other public venues. Thanks to the introduction of OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access), a technology that enables multiple users to communicate simultaneously. This presents some unique testing challenges as OFDMA introduces the need for time, frequency and power synchronization between the client stations (STA) and the Access Point (AP). LitePoint’s IQxel-MW platform can be selected by Wi-Fi Alliance members and Authorized Test Labs as a solution for OFDMA pre-correction testing.

The IQxel-MW is a comprehensive test solution for next generation wireless connectivity devices, ideal for both development environments and high-volume production lines. It delivers high performance verification for the most popular wireless connectivity standards including Wi-Fi 6 and all legacy 802.11 versions, Bluetooth, DECT and ZigBee. The IQxel-MW series is available in three configurations—2 ports, 8 ports and 16 ports—which support up to 2×2, 4×4 and scalable to 8×8 true MIMO testing.

LitePoint’s IQxel-MW is available. For more information, visit https://www.litepoint.com/products/iqxel-mw/ .

About LitePoint



LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products are ready to test smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets covering the latest technologies, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, Cellular 5G. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. In 2018, the combined corporation had revenue of $2.1 billion and employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide.

