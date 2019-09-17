K2 Extends Partner Program, Launches New Solution Showcase to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Enterprises

The partner enabled solutions will help customers accelerate time-to-market with low-code and process automation tools

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., the maker of K2 Software and a leader in enterprise low-code application development, announced the launch of its new Solution Showcase which provides a broad range of partner-led, pre-built solutions to help customers accelerate the time-to-market and reduce the cost to launch process automation initiatives.



"K2 has developed a customer-centric, flexible process automation platform that enables us to create highly tailored solutions for customers, with a minimal amount of code,” said Fabio Casti, CEO at Caprivi Solutions. “By being a part of K2’s Solution Showcase, Caprivi will be able to extend its market reach as well as help our customers jumpstart their automation projects saving both time and money.”

K2’s Solution Showcase is a dynamic partner program that will evolve as partners and customers build new cloud-based and on-premise solutions on K2’s low-code development platform. Solution Partners have the opportunity to submit applications, solutions, tools and extensions that leverage both partner-built capabilities and the K2 platform. The Solution Showcase features a variety of industry and department applications that customers can access immediately including CAPEX approvals, matter management, communications management, electronic signatures, RPA integration, document generation and many more resources focused on driving outcome-based solutions.

“We are excited to launch our Solution Showcase to help new and existing customers advance their automation processes,” said Eyal Inbar, vice president of Global Technology Alliances at K2. “The showcase is a way for us to support our partners’ marketing efforts, while also providing a one-stop-shop for customers evaluating and deploying automation solutions.”

To learn more about K2’s Solution Showcase visit the website or if you are interested in becoming a K2 Solution Partner, email K2alliance@k2.com .

About K2

K2 , a leader in enterprise low-code application development, enables companies to speed time-to-market and simplify the creation of modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their businesses. More than 4 million users in over 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100 are using K2 to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and data at K2.com .



Contact

Andrea Mocherman

K2

+1 (425) 883-4200

press@k2.com



