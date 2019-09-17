Eskaton Celebrates Fall Prevention Awareness Throughout September

Falls Prevention Awareness Day is Monday, September 23

/EIN News/ -- Carmichael, CA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, thousands of educators, care partners, health and aging professionals, along with older adults across the country focus their efforts on one goal: to increase fall prevention awareness. Eskaton is partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the Falls Free® Initiative to celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Day on September 23 and throughout the month. Eskaton communities will host workshops, educational forums and classes for residents and the general public promoting healthy lifestyles that increase fall prevention awareness, at no cost.



Falls are a leading cause of injury for people age 65 and older, however, they are not a normal part of aging. Eskaton is committed to increase fall awareness and reduce fall risk by providing the region with educational resources. Eskaton’s theme for fall prevention month is “Movement and Balance.” Workshops, educational forums, and classes will focus on lifestyle modifications and ways to increase physical activity for a more active daily routine. The curriculum was designed to empower older adults to stay active and independent both in their homes and in senior living communities.



“Most of our conversation around health focus on diet and fitness. This narrow view of health neglects the diverse needs of the whole-person,” said Sheri Peifer, Chief Strategy Officer. “Reducing fall risk requires a whole-person approach to wellness and that is why we are committed to partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and StopFalls Sacramento to offer proactive education on fall prevention to the Sacramento and Bay Area Region.”



“Falls prevention is a team effort and collaboration incorporating education, intervention, and community support,” said Kathleen Cameron, Senior Director of NCOA’s National Falls Prevention Resource Center. “This is an opportunity to empower and educate everyone about their roles in preventing falls.”



Eskaton is hosting over 15 fall prevention events across the region during September for residents and the public, free of charge. For more information and resources visit eskaton.org/fallprevention.

To learn more about Falls Prevention Awareness Day, go to ncoa.org/FPAD.





About Eskaton

Eskaton has been serving older adults in Northern California since 1968. As a nonprofit senior living provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing, and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit eskaton.org.



About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person’s right to age well. NCOA empowers individuals with trusted solutions to improve their health and economic security—and protects and strengthens federal programs that people depend on as they age. Working with a nationwide network of partners, NCOA’s goal is to improve the lives of 10 million older adults by 2020. Learn more at ncoa.org and on social @NCOAging.

About the Falls Free® Initiative

Led by the National Council on Aging, the Falls Free® Initiative includes 43 states and 70 national organizations, professional associations, and federal agencies working collaboratively to bring education, awareness, and evidence-based solutions to local communities. Falls Free® seeks to provide hundreds of thousands of older Americans with the resources and education needed to reduce their risk of injury. For more information, visit ncoa.org/FallsFreeInitiative. Use #FPAD2019 to join the conversation on social media.

