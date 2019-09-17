Philips launches NightBalance, increasing therapy options for positional obstructive sleep apnea patients

/EIN News/ -- September 17, 2019

Clinically-validated sleep position treatment provides a comfortable, easy-to-use alternative for positional obstructive sleep apnea patients

Updates include wireless connectivity and new mobile app

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the commercial launch of Philips NightBalance , a prescription sleep position therapy device designed for patients with positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). A mask-free alternative to existing positional OSA treatments, Philips NightBalance is a clinically-validated positional therapy that uses gentle vibrations to encourage users to alter their sleeping positions to help prevent apneas.

The new Philips NightBalance positional OSA technology features wireless connectivity and a mobile app that monitors product use and provides patients and physicians with access to data via a cloud-based system.

More comfortable and easier to use

Multiple clinical studies have found that Philips NightBalance offers an effective form of non-invasive treatment for positional OSA patients. Most recently, a study funded by Philips in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, “ The POSAtive Study: Study for the Treatment of Positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea ,” found NightBalance to be a non-inferior treatment to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and demonstrate high adherence rates among positional OSA patients. In the study, data showed that patients with positional OSA felt NightBalance was easier to use, easier to adjust to and more comfortable than other PAP therapy methods. Additionally, patients who used the sleep position treatment used the device for greater lengths of time compared to PAP therapy, with 74 percent of patients reported using NightBalance for more than four hours, compared to 64.9 percent.

“We are always looking to evolve our solutions to help people living with sleep apnea take control of their health,” said Mark D’Angelo, Sleep OSA Business Leader at Philips. “The right sleep therapy varies person-to-person, and for those who suffer from positional obstructive sleep apnea, it can be defeating when traditional therapies don’t meet their specific needs. With Philips NightBalance, positional obstructive sleep apnea patients now have a non-invasive and comfortable treatment option that can be successful, resulting in long term therapy adherence.”

Today, over 100 million people worldwide suffer from obstructive sleep apnea [1]. From that population, it is estimated that between 36 and 47 percent of these patients suffer from positional OSA, a form of sleep apnea where breathing disturbances are present when sleeping on the back [2]. Without treatment, positional OSA can cause poor sleep and fatigue, ultimately impacting a patient’s quality of life. Positional sleep apnea therapy, like Philips NightBalance, is an effective form of non-invasive treatment for those living with positional OSA for whom additional therapy methods have been previously unsuccessful.

Leveraging nearly 40 years of deep clinical expertise in sleep technology, Philips’ growing Sleep and Respiratory care portfolio offers a broad range of solutions addressing both consumer and clinical needs for patients with sleep disorders, or those who simply need better sleep.

Philips NightBalance will be available through a prescription in the United States, United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. For additional information on Philips’ solutions for sleep and respiratory care, follow @PhilipsResp on Twitter or visit www.Philips.com/POSA-news .

[1] The Official STOP-BANG Questionnaire. Retrieved from http://www.stopbang.ca/osa/prevalence.php .

[2] Heinzer, R. et al, Prevalence and Characteristics of Positional Sleep Apnea in the HypnoLaus Population-based cohort, Sleep Medicine 2018; 48:157-162

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O'Reilly

Philips Global Press Office

Mobile: +1 978-221-8919

E-mail : Kathy.OReilly@philips.com



Meredith Amoroso

Philips Sleep and Respiratory Care

Mobile: +1 724-584-8991

E-mail: Meredith.Amoroso@philips.com



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .



