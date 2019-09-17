Punch Edibles to Partner With Calyx Brands for Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF) and Punch Edibles & Extracts are pleased to announce a distribution partnership, through Nutritional High’s wholly owned subsidiary, Calyx Brands (“Calyx”).



California-based, Type 6 cannabis manufacturer Punch Edibles & Extracts is teaming up with Calyx, a distribution company that actively services nearly 600 California dispensaries, to merge sales efforts and expand distribution channels in Northern California for the award-winning manufacturer, effective immediately.

Punch is aspiring to drive new acquisitions and to provide superior customer service to all accounts. By offering expedited delivery for Northern California, the partnership will position Punch to have a more seamless distribution throughout the state. The partnership will also allow Punch to add an additional sales team to help drive new acquisitions.

“We are focused on widening our footprint throughout California,” said Punch COO Michael Martinez. “With the cannabis industry continuing to expand and change at a rapid pace, we need to ensure we are penetrating the market and continuing to grow our brand presence. The goal is to quickly become one of the top players of the cannabis industry.”

According to ArcView, cannabis edibles sales are expected to quadruple to $4.1B by 2022*.

“We’re excited to represent Punch Edibles,” said Dakota Sullivan, CEO of Calyx Brands. “Since the first Punch Chocolate Bar was introduced in 2013, Punch Edibles has been among the highest quality, most consistent and most creative cannabis edibles manufacturers. We look forward to helping many more consumers across the state discover this flagship brand.”

*ArcView Research, April 2019 “The Tasty Future of Cannabis Edibles”

PLEASE VISIT PUNCH EDIBLES AT “HALL OF FLOWERS,”

Booth B312, AND CALYX BRANDS, Booth B319

SEPTEMBER 18TH & 19TH, SONOMA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS,

SANTA ROSA, CA.

For more information on Punch Edibles please visit www.punchedibles.com. Contact Michael Martinez 323-902-7320

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products under recognized brands in the cannabis products industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively with licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

In California, the Company distributes products manufactured by other leading producers through its wholly owned distributor Calyx Brands Inc. and is entering the Nevada, Washington State and Canadian markets in the near future.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com .



For further information on Calyx Brands or Nutritional High International, please contact:

David Posner

Chairman of the Board

Nutritional High International Inc.

647-985-6727

Email: dposner@nutritionalhigh.com

Ethan Karayannopoulos

Director, Investor Relations

Nutritional High International Inc.

416-777-6175

Email: ethan@nutritionalhigh.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The statements relate to potential market expansion and the use of the proceeds of the Offering. Risks that may have an impact on the ability for these events to be achieved include completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements and receipt of applicable approvals. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking information expressed in this press release include, but are not limited to: obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals including acquiring and renewing U.S. state, local or other licenses, the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution, regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, market and general economic conditions of the cannabis sector or otherwise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.