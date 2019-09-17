YIELD GROWTH Enters into Agreement to Acquire a 30% interest in Mushroom Business One Up Pure Energy, and is engaged for its Going Public Transaction

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that on September 14, 2019, it entered into an agreement with Absolem Health Corp., to acquire a 30% interest in Absolem. Yield Growth also entered into a consultancy agreement with Absolem to provide corporate finance and other services to assist the company with a going public transaction. Absolem has entered into agreements to acquire all the shares of One Up Pure Energy Inc.

One Up Pure Energy makes healthy, all natural plant based ready to eat snacks. It manufactures mushroom power pellets called "The Reishi Relax" and "Cordyceps Power Up," both of which have been approved for sale by Health Canada and the Vancouver Health Authority.

"My passion and goal is to improve access to healthy edible mushrooms by scaling up One Up Pure Energy into an international edible mushroom brand," says Ken Kuiper, CEO of One Up. "As these medicinal mushroom extracts gain popularity, they are mainly available as powdered extracts, capsules and drink mixes. We are providing a convenient, to-go, ready to eat snack product."

The global edible mushrooms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% to grow to US$62 billion by 2023, increasing from US$42 billion in 2018, according to a report by Research and Markets. Grand View Research reports that the global healthy snacks market size is expected to reach US$32 billion by 2025.

"Our research indicates that edible mushrooms are in a period of high growth," says Yield Growth CEO Penny White. "Yield Growth intends to add to its cannabis wellness assets through acquisitions in companies like Absolem. Edible Mushrooms may experience hyper-growth as the movement to decriminalize psilocybin (magic mushrooms) grows, similar to how the popularity of hemp has grown with the legalization of cannabis. Of great interest to us is how the business of Absolem can be aligned with legal research and clinical trials of psilocybin "magic mushrooms." We intend to use our alliance with Absolem as a launch pad to create assets for legal psychedelic medicine."

According to The New York Times, on September 4, 2019 Johns Hopkins Medicine announced the launch of the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research, to study compounds like LSD and psilocybin for a range of mental health problems, including anorexia, addiction and depression. The center is the first of its kind in the country, established with $17 million in commitments from wealthy private donors and a foundation. CNBC says that investors are starting to bet big on psychedelic medicine with ATAI Life Sciences completing a $40 million round in March 2019 at a $240,000,000 valuation.

According to Wikipedia, the legal status of psilocybin mushrooms varies worldwide. In many countries, the substance is prohibited unless authorized for clinical trial or research purposes.

Yield Growth has agreed to pay CAD $63,000 for 3,150,000 shares at $0.02 per share which will amount to a 30% interest in the company. Further capital rounds are agreed to at limited amounts up to $0.30 per unit. Yield Growth has also signed an Advisory Agreement to provide various services including bookkeeping, project management and corporate communications. Yield will be compensated for its services at cost plus 25% and will receive a bonus of 500,000 shares if Absolem achieves a listing on a stock exchange via a going public transaction within 5 months. Krystal Pineo is a founder, director and shareholder of both Absolem and Yield Growth.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is building & operating hemp, cannabis and other assets in the $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skin care brand, Urban Juve, has signed distribution agreements in Canada, Columbia, Brasil, Greece and Cypress and through its distributor network has access to over 8,000 retail locations. Urban Juve has been featured in UK Vogue and Elle Canada and has an alliance with ipsy. Yield Growth's Wright & Well has a THC line products launching in Oregon and a CBD line launching in California.

Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It had filed 12 patents for its extraction method and formulas. Yield Growth also acquires interests in start ups and provides incubation and other services. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a92efcf-04f5-4968-a48e-c8e49f74ebc8

The Yield Growth Corp One Up Pure Energy Inc., 100% owned by Absolem Health Corp., manufactures mushroom power pellets called "The Reishi Relax" and "Cordyceps Power Up."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.