Plus Products Partners With John Legend & Casper to Launch Nation-Wide 100% Hemp CBD Edible Line

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), the company behind the #1 & #2 best-selling THC edibles in California1, today announced the nationwide launch of its first-ever 100% hemp CBD product line.



John Legend Partnership

The launch is being supported by a newly established brand partnership between PLUS and American superstar and philanthropist John Legend, who will advocate on behalf of the Company’s new nationwide hemp CBD product offering.

“I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time,” stated Legend. “I was drawn to the PLUS team because they're an innovative, family-run company, and they use science to deliver a consistent, high-quality product. I appreciate that they're committed to setting a high standard within an industry that has to date been fairly unregulated.”

Casper Partnership

PLUS is also partnering with global sleep company Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) to introduce its melatonin- and CBD-infused SLEEP product. Casper is the award-winning sleep company on a mission to bring better sleep to more people around the world.

“We’re always exploring new ways to improve sleep across the entire sleep arc — from sunset to sunrise,” said Neil Parikh, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Casper. “Like PLUS, we believe sleep is a key part of the wellness equation. Partnering with their team of experts to introduce CBD sleep gummies brings a new way to relax and rest to those who need it.”

Product Offering & New Nationwide E-Commerce Platform

The new CBD line will include three distinct products, developed by PLUS’s team of scientists, entrepreneurs and chefs: BALANCE in Blueberry flavor, UPLIFT in Grapefruit flavor, and SLEEP in Blackberry Tea flavor. All three products are available for purchase through the Company’s newly launched e-commerce platform at www.plusproducts.com .

“We established our reputation in edibles by offering customers a consistent and precisely-dosed gummy using high-quality extracts,” stated Jake Heimark, CEO and co-founder of PLUS. “Our CBD line will build off that expertise, and the earned trust we’ve established, while offering a new experience for consumers designed to help them find their just right.”

“Giving the world a simple way to achieve balance has always been our mission, and the PLUS CBD line allows us to expand from California to nearly all fifty states overnight. We are thrilled that John Legend and Casper have partnered with our team to support this exciting new initiative.”

(1) Over the last twelve months by dollars of retail sales according to BDS Analytics GreenEdgetm Platform

Availability

PLUS 100% Hemp CBD infused Edibles with no THC are available for purchase at plusproducts.com

About PLUS

PLUS Products is a California-based edibles company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

PLUS Products Launches 100% Hemp CBD Edible Line BALANCE in Blueberry flavor, UPLIFT in Grapefruit flavor, and SLEEP in Blackberry Tea flavor.



