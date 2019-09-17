LED Lighting Solutions Provider Orion Energy Systems Adds Three Senior Sales Executives to Support National Account Sales and Overall Growth

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, today announced the appointment of three senior sales executives, each with extensive industry relationships and experience managing Fortune 500 customer relationships. Together, Leonard Costello, Joni Mayo and Alexander Theetge bring many decades of sales leadership to substantially extend the reach and capabilities of the Orion national account team.



Mike Altschaefl, Orion CEO, commented, "Having demonstrated Orion’s unique capabilities in delivering fully customized, turnkey LED lighting retrofit solutions for major national accounts, we are now bolstering our sales effort to identify and pursue additional major account business. The added sales talent we are announcing today all bring to Orion proven track records for managing and growing large national account relationships. It is particularly gratifying that they have recognized Orion’s unique industry position and have chosen to leave other leading organizations to join our team. They clearly recognize Orion’s key strengths, including our emphasis on performance, one source turnkey capabilities, energy efficiency, innovation and long-term ROI – all supported by our unparalleled customer service.”

Leonard Costello is a seasoned sales executive focused on national accounts and building close business relationships with major accounts for over 30 years. Most recently, Mr. Costello served with Soraa Lighting as Corporate Accounts Manager. Previously to Soraa Lighting, Mr. Costello served as National Account Executive and then Director of National Accounts with LSI Industries from 2015 to 2017, securing notable large national accounts and establishing the Power Play Program for turnkey providers across the United States. From 2008 to 2014, Len held several positions with Acuity Brands including Senior National Account Manager, Director, Healthcare Corporate Accounts and Director, Corporate Accounts. Prior to his work with Acuity Brands, Mr. Costello was National Accounts manager with Cooper Lighting for eleven years after advancing from various lighting industry sales roles in the mid-Atlantic region.

Joni Mayo has over 25 years’ experience of developing new business, cultivating relationships and partnerships, and aligning sales initiatives with business goals. She has vast experience in national account management, multi-channel program development, IoT integration, and driving cross-functional collaboration in achieving and surpassing targets. Most recently, Ms. Mayo served as Senior Corporate Account Manager with Acuity Brands in 2017 and 2018. From 2004 to 2013, Joni was with Osram Sylvania Lighting Services where she served first as Senior Regional Account Representative, Gulf Region, and subsequently Executive National Account Manager. From 2013 to 2017, Ms. Mayo held positions at Nest Facility Services, as VP of Sales; Ilumetek Corp., as Director of Sales; and Current, Powered by GE, as Strategic National Account Manager.

Alexander Theetge is a proven sales executive with expansive lighting industry contacts, entrepreneurial leadership and experience generating and retaining national accounts. Most recently, Mr. Theetge was Marketing and Sales Director at Lights of America in California where he was responsible for sales to dozens of national big-box retailers. Mr. Theetge was also Sales Manager for Energy Lighting in Irvine, CA from 2008 through 2013.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy efficiency, as well as optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

