Datametrex Sells $1M AI License

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that the Company has licenced its software platform to GreenInsightz Limited (“GreenInsightz”) for the use of its proprietary Nexalogy artificial intelligence software platform for $1 million (the “Licence Fee”). The payment will be comprised of $500,000 cash and $500,000 in shares of GreenInsightz. $250,000 of the cash part of the purchase price has been paid, and the remaining $250,000 is scheduled to be paid within 30 days. GreenInsightz is a Canadian company that collects, collates, analyzes, and sells data.



“We are excited to work with GreenInsightz to assist in their commercialization efforts. AI and machine learning technology will play a vital role in analyzing unique data sets across various industry. We believe there is a great opportunity for Datametrex in licencing our unique and powerful technology to companies like GreenInsightz,” said Jeff Stevens, President and COO of the Company.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

