Graph Blockchain Announces Board Changes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graph Blockchain Inc. ("Graph" or "Company") (CSE: GBLC) announces that it accepted David Posner resignation as a director of the Company effective September 16, 2019. We are pleased to announce that Alex MacKay will join the board as an independent director effective immediately.



Alex is a veteran of the capital markets, having worked on Bay St in multiple capacities. He has worked at various securities brokerages as: Investment Advisor, Options Supervisor, and Branch Manager as well as being CEO and other positions for public companies. His utmost concern being aligned, building value for shareholders, and providing rigorous governance.

“I would like to thank David for his support and guidance and wish him continued success with his other various ventures. Adding Alex to the team provides the Company with fresh eyes and ideas and I look forward to working with him,” says Jeff Stevens, CEO of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions and is a pure play in the graph database technology space. Graph leverages its proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization. The Company has secured multiple prototype development contracts with multi-national conglomerates and sells across client subsidiaries as a full enterprise product.



Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens – CEO

Phone: (416) 482-3282

Email: jstevens@graphblockchain.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.